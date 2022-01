By all appearances, the Tampa Bay Rays are staying put. Major League Baseball has refused to give ownership permission to explore their dual city plan, with the team playing half the season in the Tampa Bay area and the other half in Montreal. Principal owner Stuart Sternberg has said all the right things, that ownership is committed to keeping the Rays in the Tampa Bay area and that they will look to find a spot for a new full time stadium again.

