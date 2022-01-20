ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plenty of local teams headline IHSA poll

By Scott Holland, The McDonough County Voice
High school basketball polls were released for the second time in the new year and for the first time this season, the Macomb boys did not receive a vote.

In the boys’ Class 2A poll the only regional team getting a vote was Rockridge, which received a pair of points.

In Class 1A, Liberty continued its climb, moving to fifth in 1A.

The Eagles fell to Macomb in the third-place game of the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament while Rockridge finished fifth in the MWHT.

Monmouth United received one vote in Class 1A.

In the girls’ poll, several area teams were recognized.

In Class 2A, the Quincy Notre Dame and Illini West rivalry has added heat to it with the Raiders ranking second in Class 2A with 105 points.

The Chargers are eight points back, with 97, good for third.

QND received one first-place vote this week while Illini West received three.

Sherrard and Rockridge were each received points with the Tigers getting two and Rockridge receiving one.

In the Class 1A poll, Prairieland Conference leader Brimfield checks in at second.

Brimfield was given 78 points and received three first-place votes.

Mendon Unity has 54 points, good for sixth while Brown County is ninth with 28 points and Havana is 10th with 11.

Elmwood is getting 10 points, just outside the top 10.

This article originally appeared on The McDonough County Voice: Plenty of local teams headline IHSA poll

