The New Orleans Saints are coming off of a tough season, as they went 9-8 and failed to win the NFC South for the first time since 2016. It was the first year without Drew Brees, and while the Saints went 5-2 with Jameis Winston as the new starter, he tore his ACL in Week 8. The Saints would go on to start three other quarterbacks throughout the year. The quarterback issue is still a question, but now, the franchise also has to reportedly worry if their head coach will come back.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO