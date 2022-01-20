EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real at over 3-month high as commodities boost Latam FX

US headline inflation in December hit the expected 4-decade high of 7% mark yesterday, even as energy and natural gas prices – a month’s-long driver – eased month over month. In another sign of broadening price pressures, the core gauge accelerated more significantly from 4.9% y/y (0.5% m/m) to 5.5% y/y (0.6% m/m). Housing costs/rents, which make up some 40% of the core basket, are becoming an ever-bigger contributor. The figures convinced more Fed governors, Daly and Barkin, to side with colleagues arguing for a March rate lift-off. St. Louis Fed president Bullard called for four rate increases and added that he thinks the balance-sheet reduction should happen in tandem. Despite growing evidence of sooner Fed action, US bond yields initially fell across the curve in a buy-the-rumor, sell-the-fact market reaction. Yields clawed back though, finishing the day 0.8 (10y) to 5.7 (5y) bps higher. The real 10y yield undid Tuesday’s 9 bps drop. German yields eased in sympathy with the US’ but they mostly missed out on the American late-session comeback. The curve bull flattened with changes ranging from -0.9 bps (2y) to -4 bps (30y). Unlike US yields, the dollar held on to post-CPI losses. We saw the greenback losing momentum over previous weeks. Another high inflation reading yesterday provided a profit-taking opportunity. It turns real (policy) rates more negative, erodes the USD’s value, and - taking into account effects of tighter monetary policy come with a lag - will probably do so for some time still. EUR/USD pierced through minor 1.1386 resistance, then took out 1.1422 (June 2020 interim high, upper bound of the upward sloping trend channel) to finish at 1.1442. USD/JPY slipped below 115 while the trade-weighted DXY tentatively gave up support from the upward sloping May-Nov 2021 trendline around 95. Stocks in Europe did well with 0.8% gains. Sentiment on WS was less ebullient. A choppy session ended with minor gains of 0.1-0.3%. The muted US equity session and little overnight news leave Asian traders with few clues for trading. Stock moves are mixed. China underperforms (-1.5%). The story about ailing Chinese property firms every once in a while pops up. Today it is because they face a wave of important payments on which they may or may not default, eg by the Evergrande Group. Core bonds erase early weakness to trade near yesterday’s closing levels. Fed vice-chair to-be Brainard appears before the Senate for her nomination confirmation later today. She’ll stress that fighting inflation is the Fed’s most important task. We keep an eye at the $22bn 30-year auctions tonight. Yesterday’s 10y sale tailed slightly and bidding metrics weakened a bit. It marked the start of the intraday turnaround in yields. Core bond’s technical picture still suggests short-term minor downward momentum although moves may not go very far. FX markets are extremely quiet. EUR/USD hovers at the 1.1441 close. We’re keen to see whether the repositioning of dollar-bulls continues. 1.146 (23.6% recovery of the Jan-Nov decline) is the first mark but a return above 1.1495 (March 2020 correction high) would turn the technical picture neutral again.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO