ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real at over 3-month high as commodities boost Latam FX

By Susan Mathew
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Ukraine central bank hikes by 100 bps to 10% * Turkey holds rates, analysts split on next move * Commodity-linked FX cheers Chinese policy easing (Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's real hit a more-than three-month high on Thursday, supported by strong iron ore prices, while most other Latin American currencies advanced as pressure from rising U.S. Treasury yields eased. The real jumped 1.5% to its highest level to the dollar since early October, tracking gains in iron ore prices as major importer China eased monetary policy further to boost economic growth. Brazilian central bank chief Campos Neto flagged concerns over rising inflation, and said the bank was ready to act if it saw discrepancies in currency markets, likely pointing towards more policy tightening. Copper prices also rose on optimism over Chinese demand, pushing up currencies of major exporters Chile and Peru by 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively. Peru's sol hit a near seven-month high as MMG's Las Bambas copper mine inked a deal with local residents to avoid future road blockades that could disrupt operations and hurt the country's key copper exports. Mexico's peso rose 0.2%. Focus now turns to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to tighten state control over electricity generation, ahead of a visit by a top U.S. energy official. Broader emerging market currencies rose as U.S. Treasury yields retreated from recent peaks. But sentiment towards risk-driven assets remained fragile, with interest rates in the developed world set to rise this year. Thursday also saw central bank decisions from several emerging economies: China eased its policy further to spur economic growth, Indonesia, Malaysia and Turkey held their key rates steady, while Sri Lanka and Ukraine hiked. Ukraine raised rates by 100 basis points to 10% to tackle persistently high inflation and the economic fallout from a standoff with Russia. Ukraine and Russian dollar bonds slipped as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted a move into Ukraine by Moscow and as the European Union and the United States readied sanctions to be imposed on Russia in case of an invasion. The Russian rouble fell 0.6% while Ukraine's hryvnia eased 0.1%. U.S. economists were split on what Turkey's central bank would do next after pausing its easing cycle to hold rates at 14% on Thursday. JPMorgan expects it to stay on hold for the rest of 2022 but Goldman Sachs predicts a U-turn and a rate hike in the second quarter. The lira, which was the worst performing currency in the world in 2021, rose 0.3%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1258.17 1.48 MSCI LatAm 2269.89 2 Brazil Bovespa 109734.86 1.59 Mexico IPC 52805.71 -0.03 Chile IPSA 4486.59 0.38 Argentina MerVal 85543.00 2.412 Colombia COLCAP 1559.35 -1.48 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3869 1.47 Mexico peso 20.4620 0.20 Chile peso 801.4 0.85 Colombia peso 3971.01 0.49 Peru sol 3.8273 0.73 Argentina peso 104.3100 -0.06 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Kirsten Donovan)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. “In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
babypips.com

Weekly FX Market Recap: Jan. 17 – 21

Mixed price action for the financial markets this week, but the general theme looks to be one of “risk-off” as safe haven currencies uniformly outperformed the risk-on majors. As usual in this environment, the Japanese yen and Swiss franc took the top spot against the rest of the...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Bank Of China#Inflation#Fx#Chinese#Latin American#U S Treasury#Brazilian#Mmg
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX hit by hawkish Fed bets; Geopolitics in focus

* Russian rouble inches lower ahead of key Moscow-U.S. talks. * Moe monetary policy in China may be coming - sources. Jan 21 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks slumped on Friday as a sell-off on Wall Street overnight and worries about policy tightening by major central banks sapped risk appetite, while Russia’s rouble made small moves ahead of talks with the United States over Ukraine.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Shares dip as worries mount in eastern Europe

A bruising session on Friday meant that the FTSE 100 closed the week lower than it started for the first time in a month, while its European cousins saw sharp dips.Evraz and Fresnillo and other big miners were among London’s worst losers, while gambling companies also fared poorly.“It’s been a disappointing end to the week for European markets, with the FTSE 100 posting its first weekly decline since mid-December, while the Dax has fallen sharply, sliding to a one month low, with all sectors firmly in the red,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.“Sentiment hasn’t been helped by rising concern...
STOCKS
go955.com

High oil prices boost commodity currencies, dollar rally stalls

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Higher commodity prices were supporting the Canadian and Australian dollars on Thursday, while a pause in this week’s rally in U.S. Treasury yields meant the dollar also marked time. The Aussie firmed 0.5% on Thursday extending advances the previous day. The Canadian dollar touched...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on commodity-linked boost

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, rebounding from the previous session’s sell-off, as energy and mining stocks were lifted by stronger commodities. At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.35 points, or 0.2%, at...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Chile
Country
Sri Lanka
ZDNet

PC market remains bullish in Brazil

The market for personal computers in Brazil remained bullish in 2021 with a significant increase in sales despite the difficulties the pandemic has presented to the sector, according to analyst firm IDC. According to the research, the segment grew in the first three months of 2021 and the trend continued...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Don’t Expect The Emerging Market FX Rally to Last

In something of a surprise, the U.S. dollar has weakened over the first few weeks of this year and emerging market currencies have outperformed. A sharp shift in monetary policy stance from the Fed supported the greenback late last year but has done little to help the dollar so far in 2022; however, once the “buy the rumor, sell the fact” dynamics come to an end and markets focus on underlying fundamentals, the U.S. dollar should strengthen going forward. We also expect emerging market currencies to come under the most pressure in 2022-2023 as tighter Fed policy, higher bond yields and local political developments result in weaker currencies across the emerging markets spectrum.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX dips as U.S. yields rise, Mexican economy shrinks

* Mexican economy shrinks in December * U.S. short-term yields rise, rate hike seen in March * Peru's sol falls as more Las Bambas disruption expected (Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso retreated from two-month highs on Tuesday on downbeat economic growth data, while broader emerging markets were pressured by rising U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar. The peso slipped 0.6% after data showed Mexico's economy likely shrank by 0.2% in December compared with the same month a year earlier, pointing to a sluggish performance in the final quarter of 2021. JPMorgan strategists expect to see a pick-up in political noise during the first quarter amid contention over increased regulation in the country's energy sector, and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's mandate to hold a recall referendum halfway through his term to decide if he continues in office. Peru's sol dropped 0.1% after Peruvian communities rejected a government proposal to prevent further blockades at Las Bambas copper mine, pointing towards more disruptions in the country's key copper exports. Brazil's real sank 0.8% in volatile trade as the deadline loomed for President Jair Bolsonaro to sign the 2022 budget, which could see a government veto of up to 9 billion reais ($1.63 billion) in the 2022 budget bill. The Congress has already approved the budget. The veto was made to restore room for spending that was underestimated by Congress. "The approval of the budget should offer markets some relief after some hectic months and we keep a bullish bias on Brazilian local assets," JPM strategists said, adding that the central bank's aggressive hiking cycle also provides support. "Our economists expect another 150 basis point hike in February, followed by a final 100bp one in March which should take the policy rate to 11.75%.... and as inflation starts to move lower, real rates will look increasingly appealing." With investors starting to price in a hawkish message from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its meeting next week, U.S. Treasury yields surged, and lifted the dollar, pressuring riskier assets. Despite oil prices at 7-year highs, Colombia's peso lost 0.7%. Most Latin American stocks retreated, tracking steep losses in Wall Street. Elsewhere, Russia's rouble sank more than 1% as tensions between Moscow and the West showed little signs of abating. U.S. President Joe Biden's top diplomat will seek to defuse a crisis with Moscow over Ukraine when he meets the Russian foreign minister in Geneva this week following visits with Ukrainian leaders in Kyiv and European officials in Berlin. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1240.84 -1.08 MSCI LatAm 2195.06 -0.83 Brazil Bovespa 106183.26 -0.18 Mexico IPC 53391.20 -1.08 Chile IPSA 4503.31 0.67 Argentina MerVal 83495.45 -1.815 Colombia COLCAP 1578.89 3.72 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5705 -0.81 Mexico peso 20.4143 -0.65 Chile peso 818.6 0.38 Colombia peso 4033.2 -0.74 Peru sol 3.8473 -0.13 Argentina peso 104.1600 -0.07 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sandra Maler)
BUSINESS
mining.com

Glencore hits decade high on commodity price boom

Commodities giant Glencore Plc hit the highest in almost a decade, driven by rallies in everything from metals to coal and optimism for a years-long supercycle. The world’s biggest commodity trader surpassed its 2018 intraday peak on Tuesday, valuing the Swiss company at about $74 billion. Like its mining rivals, Glencore has benefited from massive global stimulus measures that have stoked demand for raw materials, and has also been a big winner from an energy crunch that sent coal prices to a record high.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Zloty hits 4-month high as FX keep up gains

PRAGUE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty led central Europe higher on Monday, rising to a four-month peak versus the euro as the region kept up early-year gains amid expectations interest rates would continue to increase to counter surging inflation. Consumer inflation has jumped since last year to hit...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Russian assets hammered by U.S. standoff; Latam FX weakens

* Russian, Ukraine dollarbonds at April 2020 lows * Brazil's real up 2.1% this week * Argentine inflation rise more than expected * EM stocks saw inflows of $6.7 billion in week to Wed - BofA (Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russian assets slumped further on Friday as talks with the West over Ukraine hit a dead end, while jitters over rising U.S. interest rates dented Latin American currencies, with Colombia's peso leading losses. Russian stocks hit nine-month lows and the rouble hovered around 76 per dollar, while Russian bonds fell to over 2-1/2-year lows. Ukraine bonds were at April 2020 levels, while the hryvnia hit near nine-month lows of 27.989 as the country was hit by a cyberattack that splashed a warning across government websites to "be afraid and expect the worst." Russia, which has massed 100,000 troops on its neighbor's frontier, said it was open to more talks with the United States, while Germany is slated to hold talks with Moscow next week. Still, should the situation not escalate, Russian markets could recover soon given strong fundamentals, analysts say. The rouble will recover "in a matter of days", and fixed income markets will pick up too, said Alexander Kudrin, chief strategist at investment manager Aton. Elena Lovén, senior portfolio manager, EM equities, at Swedbank Robur, said Russian markets stand to benefit from a global rotation to value from growth sectors, given that they are almost three-thirds geared to value through commodity companies. In Latin America, Colombia's peso sank 1%, the most among its peers, as it retreated from a strong series of gains. Comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials opened doors to speculation about four interest rate hikes this year as opposed to the three that were priced in, rattling broader emerging markets. Brazil's real rose 0.1% as data showed a surprise rise in retail sales in November. Still, the currency was the best performer among its regional peers this week, up 2.1% in its best week in nearly five months. But a fall in China's imports of meat, copper and iron ore - significant export items for Brazil - dampened sentiment. In Argentina, data overnight showed inflation rose back up to 3.8% in December, above forecasts and to its highest level since last April. This adds pressure on the central bank, which raised the key interest rate to 40% recently. BofA's weekly note said emerging markets led the largest global tightening wave since 2011 with 49 global rate hikes versus seven cuts over the last six months. Emerging market stocks saw inflows of $6.7 billion in the week to Wednesday, while bonds had the largest outflows in three weeks at $400 million, BofA said in its weekly flow tracking note. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1256.16 -0.57 MSCI LatAm 2205.15 0.17 Brazil Bovespa 106502.47 0.92 Mexico IPC 53548.64 -0.71 Chile IPSA 4486.37 -0.58 Argentina MerVal 85152.37 -0.256 Colombia COLCAP 1458.43 -0.56 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.5210 0.12 Mexico peso 20.3170 0.08 Chile peso 818.93 -0.40 Colombia peso 4003.26 -1.00 Peru sol 3.869 0.23 Argentina peso 103.8400 -0.07 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Geopolitical woes rattle Russian, European markets; Latam FX up

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble plummeted on Thursday and European markets tumbled as tensions ramped up between Moscow and Washington, while Latin American currencies rose against a weaker dollar. The rouble slumped 2.5%, marking its worst day in 15 months after the Kremlin said talks with the United States...
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX and stocks gain as Fed rates outlook seen unchanged

* U.S. CPI at 39-year high but in line with expectations * Higher Brent prices underpin gains in ringgit * Chinese shares extend loses on continued rise in COVID-19 cases By Archishma Iyer Jan 13 (Reuters) - Emerging Asia's currencies and stocks broadly gained on Thursday as the safe-haven dollar slumped to a two-month low after U.S. inflation data met market expectations and was deemed unlikely to change the Federal Reserve's policy tightening timeline. The Thai baht, South Korea's won and the Indonesian rupiah rose 0.1% to 0.3%, while equities in the Philippines, Taiwan and Kuala Lumpur added between 0.2% and 0.8%. Data overnight showed that U.S. consumer prices rose at their fastest rate in nearly 40 years in December, but were not far off from expectations. This was unlikely to temper the Fed's plan as it has already flagged higher rates this year, with markets pricing in three hikes in 2022. "As the roadmap of tightening gets clear, some traders may look for an exit and profit taking opportunities," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX, referring to the weakness in the greenback. "A soft U.S. dollar is generally positive for stocks, commodities and emerging market assets." Malaysia's ringgit rose for a fifth straight day, buoyed by recent gains in oil prices, which have in turn weighed on the Philippine peso, down 0.4% on the day. Malaysia is the only net oil exporter in Southeast Asia, while the Philippines is an oil importing nation with a huge trade deficit. The South Korean won edged up 0.2% ahead of a central bank meeting on Friday, where a 25 basis point rate hike is expected. The currency is up more than one percent this week. After this week's expected rate increase, HSBC analysts expect one last rate hike in the fourth quarter. "While the decision (this Friday) is unlikely to be unanimous, the ongoing normalisation reflects the central bank's commitment to curb financial stability risks and secure policy room when it can." South Korean shares fell 0.2% on selling from retail investors ahead of the long-awaited public subscription for battery maker LG Energy Solution's $10.7 billion IPO. Among other stocks, Singapore's Straits Times Index, was headed towards a sixth day of gains, while Manila shares scaled a two-week high, jumping almost 1%. China's benchmark stock index was down 0.3%, hurt by a surge in COVID-19 cases, which has led to restrictions in the run-up to the Winter Olympics in Beijing. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 15.5 basis points at 4.442% ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 1.5 basis points at 1.795%​​ ** In the Philippines, top index gainers are AC Energy Corp , up 5.67%, and Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc , up 3.08% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0849 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.03 +0.43 -0.96 -1.05 China -0.04 -0.10 -0.31 -1.47 India +0.00 +0.57 0.26 5.22 Indonesia +0.14 -0.31 -0.21 0.78 Malaysia +0.17 -0.31 0.32 0.05 Philippines -0.43 -0.41 0.80 2.10 S.Korea +0.15 +0.01 -0.18 -0.35 Singapore -0.07 +0.19 0.02 4.23 Taiwan +0.02 +0.10 0.19 1.05 Thailand +0.33 +0.45 0.06 1.32 (Reporting by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

FX markets are extremely quiet.

US headline inflation in December hit the expected 4-decade high of 7% mark yesterday, even as energy and natural gas prices – a month’s-long driver – eased month over month. In another sign of broadening price pressures, the core gauge accelerated more significantly from 4.9% y/y (0.5% m/m) to 5.5% y/y (0.6% m/m). Housing costs/rents, which make up some 40% of the core basket, are becoming an ever-bigger contributor. The figures convinced more Fed governors, Daly and Barkin, to side with colleagues arguing for a March rate lift-off. St. Louis Fed president Bullard called for four rate increases and added that he thinks the balance-sheet reduction should happen in tandem. Despite growing evidence of sooner Fed action, US bond yields initially fell across the curve in a buy-the-rumor, sell-the-fact market reaction. Yields clawed back though, finishing the day 0.8 (10y) to 5.7 (5y) bps higher. The real 10y yield undid Tuesday’s 9 bps drop. German yields eased in sympathy with the US’ but they mostly missed out on the American late-session comeback. The curve bull flattened with changes ranging from -0.9 bps (2y) to -4 bps (30y). Unlike US yields, the dollar held on to post-CPI losses. We saw the greenback losing momentum over previous weeks. Another high inflation reading yesterday provided a profit-taking opportunity. It turns real (policy) rates more negative, erodes the USD’s value, and - taking into account effects of tighter monetary policy come with a lag - will probably do so for some time still. EUR/USD pierced through minor 1.1386 resistance, then took out 1.1422 (June 2020 interim high, upper bound of the upward sloping trend channel) to finish at 1.1442. USD/JPY slipped below 115 while the trade-weighted DXY tentatively gave up support from the upward sloping May-Nov 2021 trendline around 95. Stocks in Europe did well with 0.8% gains. Sentiment on WS was less ebullient. A choppy session ended with minor gains of 0.1-0.3%. The muted US equity session and little overnight news leave Asian traders with few clues for trading. Stock moves are mixed. China underperforms (-1.5%). The story about ailing Chinese property firms every once in a while pops up. Today it is because they face a wave of important payments on which they may or may not default, eg by the Evergrande Group. Core bonds erase early weakness to trade near yesterday’s closing levels. Fed vice-chair to-be Brainard appears before the Senate for her nomination confirmation later today. She’ll stress that fighting inflation is the Fed’s most important task. We keep an eye at the $22bn 30-year auctions tonight. Yesterday’s 10y sale tailed slightly and bidding metrics weakened a bit. It marked the start of the intraday turnaround in yields. Core bond’s technical picture still suggests short-term minor downward momentum although moves may not go very far. FX markets are extremely quiet. EUR/USD hovers at the 1.1441 close. We’re keen to see whether the repositioning of dollar-bulls continues. 1.146 (23.6% recovery of the Jan-Nov decline) is the first mark but a return above 1.1495 (March 2020 correction high) would turn the technical picture neutral again.
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar climbs to 2-month high as oil prices jump

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.8% against greenback * Loonie touches strongest level since Nov. 17 at 1.2567 * Price of U.S. oil settles 3.8% higher * Canadian bond yields mixed across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices rose and testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell brought some relief to financial markets. The loonie was trading 0.8% higher at 1.2575 to the greenback, or 79.52 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest level since Nov. 17 at 1.2567. Comments by Powell "caused the CAD to take off," said Tony Valente, senior FX dealer at AscendantFX. Wall Street rallied as investors appeared relieved that Powell's testimony to Congress did not include any major surprises. The prospect of faster-than-expected Fed tightening has weighed on stocks over the past week. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by tight supply and hopes that the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will not derail a global demand recovery. U.S. crude oil futures settled 3.8% higher at $81.22 a barrel. Among G10 currencies, only the Norwegian crown , which is also sensitive to oil prices, notched a bigger gain than the Canadian dollar. The loonie broke the neckline of a head-and-shoulders trend reversal pattern at about 1.2600. That could be a bullish signal for the currency. It should "clear the way to at least 1.23," Valente said. Quebec, Canada's second-most populous province, is working on a plan to require a "health contribution" from adults who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination for non-medical reasons, Premier Francois Legault said. Provinces across Canada are tackling an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases that has forced tens of thousands of people into isolation and burdened the healthcare sector. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve. The 10-year eased half a basis point to 1.712%, after touching on Monday its highest intraday level since Nov. 26 at 1.753%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Paul Simao)
ECONOMY
Metro International

Dollar steadies as FX markets focus on Powell testimony

LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar struggled for direction on Tuesday, stuck within recent ranges as investors waited for U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to speak at a congressional hearing later in the day. Global stocks edged higher, following a late-session recovery for Wall Street, while U.S. Treasury yields were a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

286K+
Followers
271K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy