Pepsi Releases ‘The Call’ Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Trailer With Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem & Mary J. Blige

 2 days ago

Pepsi releases The Call , a new trailer for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Mary J Blige.

Source: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

We are only a few weeks away from Super Bowl LVI and while we don’t know who’s playing in it yet, we know exactly who will bless us at halftime. Roc Nation is handling the halftime show thanks to Jay-Z’s partnership with the NFL . Following The Weeknd’s solo performance last year, this year, Dr. Dre will be holding down the show alongside Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Mary J Blige.

Of course, everyone’s first thought was how will all these artists shine with such a short window–but we should never question legends. The best part of these acts during this Super Bowl is the fact it’s in Los Angeles, where Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg are from. Plus, rumor has it Hov saved us from a Taylor Swift halftime show, which is nothing short of a blessing.

To tease this massive performance, Pepsi has released a short trailer entitled The Call which teases every artist hitting the stage alongside Dre. Safe to say with this visual alone this show will be one of those halftime shows talked about for quite some time.

You can watch the trailer below.

