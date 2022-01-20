ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school boys basketball: Monticello's Rodriguez voted Varsity845 Player of the Week

By Melissa Kramer, Times Herald-Record
 3 days ago

Monticello's Pedro Rodriguez was voted the winner of the Varsity 845 High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week, for games played Jan. 10 - Jan. 16.

Rodriguez recorded 46.87% of the online voting conducted Tuesday and concluding Thursday afternoon. Valley Central's Jerrell Taylor finished second with 27.46%. Port Jervis Calvin Crews was third at 10.76%.

High school boys basketball: Finalists for Player of the Week

A total of 6,025 votes went to Rodriguez out of the 12,856 that were cast this week.

Monticello went 2-1 this week in large part to Rodriguez's play. In three games this week, Rodriguez averaged 15 points and three assists. He had 17 points, four assists and three steals in a win against Minisink Valley. Rodriguez added 22 points, five assists and three steals in a win over Sullivan West at the Fred Ahart Foundation Games in Roscoe.

Last week's winner was Antwon Lewis of James I. O'Neill.

Check out the next Varsity 845 player of the week poll Jan. 24 on recordonline.com .

MKramer1@th-record.com

Twitter: @MKramerTHR

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: High school boys basketball: Monticello's Rodriguez voted Varsity845 Player of the Week

Comments / 0

