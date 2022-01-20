ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Rizzo remembers late husband Bob Saget in emotional 'GMA' interview

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Rizzo is speaking out about her husband Bob Saget's sudden death and his impact on others. In an interview that aired on Good Morning America on Thursday, an emotional Rizzo discussed her last conversation with her husband, his inimitable personality and how she is coping in the wake of his...

