Lincoln Land Community College is looking for someone to fill a vacancy on its board after the departure of its longest-serving board member. Craig Findley has stepped down from the LLCC board after 23 years of service. Findley recently moved out of Subdistrict 6, which encompasses all or part of Morgan, Scott, and Cass counties, and is therefore no longer eligible to serve. Residents of Subdistrict 6 who wish to apply to fill the vacancy should submit material to the LLCC board, outlining their interest in the seat and the qualifications they would bring to the board. Applications must be received by February 10th.

LINCOLN, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO