ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

From Jon Jones to Jake Paul, Dana White answers who could fight in UFC this year

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPboT_0drBMmYs00

UFC president Dana White has weighed in on the possibility of various fighters competing inside the octagon this year.

Speaking to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, White partook in their annual odds show in which he answered yes or no on the chances of seeing the likes of Jon Jones, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Nick Diaz, Jake Paul, and even Hasbulla fighting in the UFC in 2022.

Check out the full list of fighters White was asked about below:

Jon Jones (-300 Yes, +230 No)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmi4A_0drBMmYs00

White’s answer: Yes

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones hasn’t competed since retaining his 205-pound title against Dominick Reyes in February 2020. Jones has since relinquished that belt and bulked up for a heavyweight move, but he’s yet to make his divisional debut after missing all of 2021.

With Francis Ngannou set to unify the heavyweight title with interim champ Ciryl Gane in Saturday’s UFC 270 main event, Jones could be looking at the winner.

Zabit Magomedsharipov (+130 Yes, -155 No)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJ8Wb_0drBMmYs00

White’s answer: No

Where in the world has Zabit Magomedsharipov been? No one has really given a straight answer as to why the featherweight contender hasn’t competed since defeating Calvin Kattar in November 2019, and it doesn’t seem like White is confident we’ll be seeing him this year.

Rumors emerged that Magomedsharipov has been dealing with some health issues that have kept him sidelined, but it is unknown when he’s looking to compete again.

Henry Cejudo (+150 Yes, -185 No)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQUK7_0drBMmYs00

White’s answer: No

Henry Cejudo seemed eager to return after putting his hand up to replace Max Holloway against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, but White was not on board.

White claims the former UFC dual champ only campaigned on social media and never actually contacted the UFC about returning. White also says Cejudo is no longer in the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool after retiring in May 2020.

Nick Diaz (+250 Yes, -325 No)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21a1h3_0drBMmYs00

White’s answer: No

Nick Diaz made his long-awaited return at UFC 266 in September but was stopped by third-round TKO in his rematch against Robbie Lawler. That was Diaz’s first fight in almost seven years. Some pre-fight talk called into question Diaz’s motivation for fighting, and White doesn’t think we’ll see the Stockton, Calif., star again – at least not this year.

Ronda Rousey (+2000 Yes, -3000 No)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XsaYs_0drBMmYs00

White’s answer: Yes (but laughing)

Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars to have ever competed in the UFC. The former dominant women’s bantamweight champion was dethroned in a shocking upset against Holly Holm in November 2015 and returned one year later only to be stopped in 48 seconds by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

Rousey, who gave birth to her first baby last year, has shown no interest in competing again since her loss to Nunes and given no signs poiting to a potential return. White was joking when he answered yes.

Brock Lesnar (+1200 Yes, -1800 No)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MkvbF_0drBMmYs00

White’s answer: No

It’s been more than five years since WWE superstar-turned UFC champion Brock Lesnar has competed in the octagon, yet people still speculate about his potential return.

Lesnar’s win over Mark Hunt at UFC 200 was overturned to a no contest after he failed multiple drug tests, and he was eligible to compete again on Jan. 8, 2019. It appeared Lesnar was gearing up for a return after he stormed into the octagon to shove then-UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier after his UFC 226 win in July 2018, but Lesnar later decided against a return. He remains on top of the WWE landscape.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (+1000 Yes, -1500 No)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eY39N_0drBMmYs00

White’s answer: No

It’s safe to say White has given up on the idea of Khabib Nurmagomedov returning to competition.

Nurmagomedov hung up his gloves after submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October, making a promise to his mother that he will no longer fight without his late father in his corner.

Despite White’s best effort to convince Nurmagomedov to return, the undefeated champion has moved on by starting his own promotion, Eagle FC, which was formerly known as Gorilla Fighting Championship before Nurmagomedov bought it.

Hasbullah (+700 Yes, -1100 No)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjylW_0drBMmYs00

White’s answer: Yes (with a laugh)

Shockingly enough, White likes the odds of Hasbullah competing in the UFC this year2.

Perhaps a sarcastic response, but after meeting the UFC president in Abu Dhabi, maybe Hasbullah will finally get to settle his score against Abdul Razik.

Georges St-Pierre (+2500 Yes, -3500 No)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05p0Vx_0drBMmYs00

White’s answer: No

Georges St-Pierre still looks like he can go five rounds with ease, but with the only man to potentially lure him out of retirement also done with the sport, it’s unlikely he returns.

At least White doesn’t think so. St-Pierre, the former UFC two-division champion, returned once from retirement when he submitted Michael Bisping to win the middleweight title in November 2017 and has long been interested in a potential super fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. But with both men happily retired, it looks like St-Pierre won’t come back.

Jake Paul (+3000 Yes, -5000 No)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OpXCq_0drBMmYs00

White’s answer: ???

The only fighter Dana White couldn’t give a straight answer about is Jake Paul.

While it seemed like “No” would have been an obvious answer, it appears White could be open to doing business with him?

Paul has continuously taken jabs at White and the UFC’s fighter pay, even prompting the president to respond. But with Paul expressing interest in competing in MMA, could he land in an octagon this year? White’s answer: “I don’t know.”

Watch the full video

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Holly Holm
Person
Georges St Pierre
Person
Henry Cejudo
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Michael Bisping
Person
Dana White
Person
Dominick Reyes
Person
Jon Jones
Person
Robbie Lawler
Person
Jake Paul
The Independent

Jake Paul promises to ‘help pay fighters more’ as Francis Ngannou’s UFC 270 purse is revealed

Jake Paul has suggested he will take an active approach in helping to improve fighter pay after Francis Ngannou’s purse was revealed following his successful heavyweight title defence at UFC 270. Ngannou, who has long expressed frustration over his pay in the UFC, retained his belt by outpointing former teammate Ciryl Gane in Saturday’s main event.It was then revealed that Ngannou had earned $600,000 for his outing in Anaheim, just days after the French-Cameroonian insisted he will no longer fight for that exact amount of money.YouTuber Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer and has recently teased a UFC...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Tsn
mmanews.com

Dana White: You Will Never Hear Me Talk About Jake Paul Again

Dana White is chucking up the deuces to his lengthy feud with YouTuber turned boxing star, Jake Paul. Over the past year, UFC President Dana White has been involved in a war of words with Jake Paul. After it was announced that Floyd Mayweather would be fighting Logan Paul, White trashed all the fans who had any interest in watching either of the Paul brothers compete in legitimate sports. It was at this time that White also stated Amanda Nunes would leave Jake Paul comatose.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
MiddleEasy

Jon Jones Will Not Be In Attendance For UFC Heavyweight Title Fight

No, we will not be getting an old school staredown with Jon Jones and the winner of UFC 270. Ugh. UFC 270 is here, and the baddest man in combat sports will be crowned tomorrow night. It’s impossible not to start thinking about the future, however. And with ‘Bones’ Jones getting ready to make his heavyweight debut later in 2022, one would think that maybe he will be sitting cageside to see his next opponent. Nope, not going to happen.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 270 post-fight show: Reaction to Francis Ngannou’s championship heart, Dana White’s absence

While many were celebrating Francis Ngannou’s successful title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, Dana White was nowhere to be found. Following the UFC’s first PPV event of 2022, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, Jose Youngs and Alexander K. Lee react to Ngannou’s future, whether or not Jon Jones could be in play, what White’s post-fight absence might mean, Deiveson Figueiredo regaining the flyweight title against Brandon Moreno and if a fourth straight meeting could happen, and more.
UFC
Footwear News

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Brand Is the Official Footwear Partner of UFC

Ahead of the UFC 270 this weekend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Project Rock brand has been announced as the official footwear partner of UFC. Under the multi-year agreement, Johnson’s performance brand with Under Armour will provide footwear to all UFC athletes and their corner teams. The footwear will be a part of the athletes’ UFC Fight Kits and will be worn during all official UFC Fight Week activities, workouts, weigh-ins and more. “UFC athletes are amongst the greatest, toughest, focused, most disciplined and hardest training athletes on the planet,” said Dwayne Johnson in a statement. “I am proud, grateful and humbled that my...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Francis Ngannou must ensure Tyson Fury dream does not distract from Ciryl Gane test at UFC 270

If Francis Ngannou were to look in the mirror, he might just see an improbable green glint in the dark pools of his eyes.Maybe he can already picture the dollars, stacked much higher than his 6ft 3in frame and much wider than those granite shoulders.For it must be so enticing, the prospect of a crossover bout with the biggest name in boxing, especially for a phenomenon who is severely undervalued by his employers and who started fighting long before he set foot in a ring. Growing up in poverty in Cameroon, Ngannou began working in sand quarries at the...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley will look to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt...
UFC
The Independent

Francis Ngannou outpoints Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 with surprising wrestling display

Francis Ngannou unified the UFC heavyweight titles in the main event of UFC 270 on Saturday night, beating interim champion Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision with a surprising wrestling display.Ngannou (17-3) is known for his hellacious knockout power and had never before won on points, but the French-Cameroonian scored multiple takedowns as he handed former teammate Gane (10-1) his first defeat as a professional mixed martial artist.Ngannou’s 16 previous pro wins had all come via stoppage, 12 of them via KO/TKO and most of them early in his fights. Against a much quicker and seemingly more technical opponent, the least...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

69K+
Followers
116K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy