ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

‘Full House’ creator selling Beverly Hills mansion built on site of Manson Family murders

abc27.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – Television producer Jeff Franklin, best known for creating “Full House,” is selling a swanky Beverly Hills mansion that was built on the same property as the now-razed home where Sharon Tate and four others were murdered in 1969, according to reports. Get daily news,...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Sell Beverly Hills Home for $10.35M

After multiple price cuts, the celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have finally sold their Beverly Hills mansion, the Wall Street Journal reported. It changed hands for $10.35 million—a price that represents a sizable 26% discount from the home's initial list price of $14 million in May 2020.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Sharon Tate
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Jeff Franklin
People

David Spade Is Selling His Longtime Beverly Hills Mansion for $20 Million — See Inside!

Comedian David Spade is selling his longtime Beverly Hills home — and he'll be laughing his way to the bank if it sells for its asking price: $19,995,000. The Golden Globe nominee, 57, has listed his four-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence in the Trousdale Estates of Beverly Hills, more than 20 years after he bought the home for $4 million. The listing is held by Stuart Vetterick of Hilton & Hyland.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
therealdeal.com

Link to Putin associate on sale of Beverly Hills mansion

An entity linked to late Russian minister and political operative Mikhail Lesin has sold a Beverly Hills mansion for $23 million in an all-cash transaction. Lesin, an adviser to Russian president Vladimir Putin and the country’s former minister of communications and mass media, is credited as the founder of the state-funded Russian news outlet RT. He was found dead in a Washington DC hotel in November of 2015.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Primetimer

Full House creator Jeff Franklin: "I wrote the role of Danny Tanner for my friend Bob Saget"

Franklin paid tribute to Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, writing on Instagram: 'I wrote the role of Danny Tanner for my friend Bob Saget. The character was kind, genuine, neurotic, a bit nerdy, a hugger with a heart of gold, and endearingly funny. That was Bob. And the x-rated sense of humor that was left out of Full House. But Bob’s charm and love-ability was the reason people embraced Danny Tanner. It was my joyful honor to be a brother of Bob’s for 42 years. Comedy icon and exceptional human being. Your spirit and your work will live on. Love you Bob." Franklin previously worked with Saget when he was a warm-up comedian on Bosom Buddies. But Saget was the second actor to play Danny Tanner. The original pilot starred John Posey as Danny Tanner because Saget had signed up to star in a CBS show called The Morning Program. When Saget suddenly he became available, he took over the Danny Tanner role.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beverly Hills#House#Nexstar#The Wall Street Journal#Cielo
SFGate

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton Are Selling Their Beverly Hills Home

The Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife, the model Kate Upton, have tossed their Beverly Hills home onto the market, according to Architectural Digest. It's available for $11.75 million. The couple purchased the property in 2016 for $5.25 million. Billed as a “legendary celebrity” estate in the listing,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael K. Williams Described as “Heroic” Posing as War Soldier in Chaz Guest’s NY Exhibition

A new year has delivered two new projects featuring the late Michael K. Williams. The beloved actor, who passed away in September at age 54, stars opposite John Boyega in Abi Damaris Corbin’s 892 that screens as part of this month’s (virtual) Sundance Film Festival. On Jan. 22, at the Vito Schnabel Gallery on Clarkson Street in New York, Williams debuts in artist Chaz Guest’s exhibition Memories of Warriors. The showing marks the first New York solo outing in more than two decades for L.A.-based Guest, a prominent painter and creator whose works have been acquired by the Obamas, Oprah Winfrey,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
The Hollywood Reporter

Meat Loaf Fans Honor Actor in Classic ‘Fight Club’ Fashion

Fight Club fans on Friday honored Meat Loaf in classic fashion. Born Marvin Lee Aday, the actor-musician died Thursday. He was 74. After news of his death broke, throngs of Twitter users posted a simple message: “His name is Robert Paulson.” Most of the tweets were just that phrase without any other context, so you either got it or didn’t. The message was among Twitter’s trends. The line comes from the 1999 classic, Fight Club, starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, which revolves around an underground fighting ring that turns into a criminal organization, “Project Mayhem.” Meat Loaf appears in the film as Robert...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NEWS10 ABC

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
abc27.com

‘Stop Right There!’: Foley recalls epic duet with Meat Loaf

NEW YORK (AP) — “Stop Right There.” They were three words that defined a hit album. They also launched a career. Singer Ellen Foley belted out the famous warning to Meat Loaf about halfway through their eight-and-a-half minute duet “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” the epic seduction song on his hit “Bat Out of Hell” album.
MUSIC
IndieWire

‘Watcher’ Review: Maika Monroe Is Wasted on an Ineffectual Psycho-Drama

Chloe Okuno could have struck gold when production of “Watcher” was relocated from New York to Bucharest, Romania. The Eastern European city’s mix of bleak, brutalist architecture and baroque government buildings only add to the isolation that the film’s protagonist, Julia (Maika Monroe), feels as she tags along when her half-Romanian husband is transferred there for work. Add to that a stark language barrier and a neighbor who may or may not be spying on her from across the street, and you’ve got all the ingredients for a taut paranoid thriller. When writing the script along with Zack Ford, Okuno...
MOVIES
The Independent

Holly Madison says Playboy Mansion was ‘cult-like’ and Playmates were ‘gaslit’

Holly Madison has spoken candidly about her time living at the Playboy Mansion, with the former Playboy Bunny revealing why the sprawling estate and Playmate lifestyle was very “cult-like”.Madison, 42, who dated Playboy founder Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008, shared the revelation in a preview clip ahead of the 24 January release of the upcoming 10-part docuseries, Secrets of Playboy.In the trailer, the former Playmate reflected on her time living in the mansion, as well as her perception of Hefner.“The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like looking back on it is because we were all kind of...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy