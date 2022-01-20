‘Full House’ creator selling Beverly Hills mansion built on site of Manson Family murders

Franklin paid tribute to Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, writing on Instagram: 'I wrote the role of Danny Tanner for my friend Bob Saget. The character was kind, genuine, neurotic, a bit nerdy, a hugger with a heart of gold, and endearingly funny. That was Bob. And the x-rated sense of humor that was left out of Full House. But Bob’s charm and love-ability was the reason people embraced Danny Tanner. It was my joyful honor to be a brother of Bob’s for 42 years. Comedy icon and exceptional human being. Your spirit and your work will live on. Love you Bob." Franklin previously worked with Saget when he was a warm-up comedian on Bosom Buddies. But Saget was the second actor to play Danny Tanner. The original pilot starred John Posey as Danny Tanner because Saget had signed up to star in a CBS show called The Morning Program. When Saget suddenly he became available, he took over the Danny Tanner role.

