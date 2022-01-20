ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News Adds Lawrence Jones, Brian Kilmeade to Saturday Night Lineup

By Brian Steinberg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News will install Lawrence Jones and Brian Kilmeade in new solo hours on Saturday nights, filling two holes vacated when the Fox Corp.-backed network moved Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro to new weekday duties. As part of the overhaul, Dan Bongino’s show will move to 9 p.m. from...

mediaite.com

Thumbs Up for Brian Kilmeade. Thumbs Down for Many of His Colleagues. A Bizarrely Epic Ted Cruz Meltdown. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022. That’s how Mediaite’s Colby Hall began this column about the Fox & Friends host’s comments Friday morning imploring the nation to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, and your friendly neighborhood Mediaite newsletter correspondent agrees wholeheartedly with that sentiment.
JOE BIDEN
Washington Post

The news about Sean Hannity doesn’t get much traction at Fox

Much of the media world scrambled to cover the revelation this week that the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is seeking the cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity. But his employer wasn’t part of that rush. The unexpected request — revealed by the committee Tuesday along...
U.S. POLITICS
Beaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Kilmeade of Fox News bit the bullet

For many conservatives who still think — or pretend — that Joe Biden didn’t win the presidency by 7 million votes, the open secret was exposed last week by someone they could hardly call a liberal. That would be Brian Kilmeade of Fox News, about as trusted in the right wing media as anyone not named Sean Hannity (more on him later.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Jesse Watters: Anger as Fox promotes host that Fauci demanded be fired over ‘kill shot’ comment

Fox News host Jesse Watters, a co-host of The Five, will take over the network’s 7pm prime time slot, in a move that shifts the network more towards opinion coverage and sparked anger on Twitter.Mr Watters’ promotion was seen by some as intolerable in the wake of comments he made about Dr Anthony Fauci, head of NIAID, at a conservative conference.“Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection to the audience through two hit shows The Five and Watters’ World. We look forward to watching him expand...
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

Jesse Watters says the thing about Fox News that they’re not supposed to say

Jesse Watters’s career at Fox News blossomed when he started doing man-on-the-street segments that usually ran during Bill O’Reilly’s prime-time opinion show. Called “Watters’ World,” the bits were generally the sort of anti-Democrat shtick that often makes it on-air at the network. Before regularly appearing on camera, he was the producer responsible for a series of interviews in which presumed opponents of the political right were confronted in public by a camera and a microphone.
ENTERTAINMENT
inquirer.com

Philadelphia native Jesse Watters gets a promotion at Fox News

Fox News has named Philadelphia native Jesse Watters the new host of its 7 p.m. hour, rebranding the show Jesse Watters Primetime. The new show will begin Jan. 24. Watters, who grew up in Germantown and East Falls, has worked for Fox News since 2002, moving up through the ranks from a production assistant to gaining fame for combative man-on-the-street interviews for former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Beast

Fox News Has Ghosted Lara Logan After She Compared Fauci to Nazi Doc

Since Fox Nation host Lara Logan compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to a Nazi war criminal last November, she has all but disappeared from Fox airwaves. In fact, it would appear as though the conservative cable giant took a stand on her increasingly unhinged rhetoric and cut ties with the once-respected journalist.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News Taps Jeanine Pirro to Co-Host ‘The Five’

Jeanine Pirro is getting a promotion at Fox News. The former prosecutor and vocal Donald Trump supporter will join Fox’s afternoon panel show The Five as a co-host, alongside Jesse Watters (who will soon be getting his own show at 7 p.m.), Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. In addition, Fox News says that the liberal co-host chair will be filled by three rotating regulars: Harold Ford Jr., Geraldo Rivera and Jessica Tarlov. The chair has been empty since last May, when Juan Williams left the program. The moves will take effect Jan. 24. Pirro has been with Fox News since 2006, when she...
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Taps Brian Kilmeade to Replace Jesse Watters on Weekends

Fox News announced on Thursday that longtime Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade and Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones will get their own weekend shows, filling vacancies left by the promotions of Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro. Kilmeade will take over the 8 p.m. Saturday night slot previously inhabited by Watters, who left his weekend show to helm his own nightly program. Jones, who joined the network in 2018, will now host a 10 p.m Saturday night show titled Lawrence Jones Cross Country. Dan Bongino, meanwhile, will shift his show from 10 p.m. to 9 p.m. and replace Pirro, who exited the weekends to become a permanent co-host of the highly watched weekday panel show The Five. Kilmeade, who tried out for the weeknight program that Watters eventually won, will continue co-hosting Fox & Friends and his daily Fox News radio program, as well as his show What Made America Great on the network’s digital streaming service Fox Nation.
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

News Bites: iHeartMedia Memphis, Brian Kilmeade, Heather Froglear, ‘The Dana Cortez Show,’ TAC.

News Bites for January 21... ...iHeartMedia Memphis stations inspirational gospel “95.7 Hallelujah FM” WHAL, adult R&B “V101” KJMS, hip-hop/R&B “K97” WHRK and adult R&B WDIA (1070) will hold their eighth annual “Sista Strut” breast cancer charity walk at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 2, with the rally starting at 8am and the walk at 10am. Due to COVID-19, the event has been a drive through parade the past two years with over 600 decorated vehicles. This year the event will be back in its original format as a 3k walk with participants walking throughout the Cooper Young neighborhood.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

The Daily Show Mocks Fox News Migrant Caravan Coverage with Brian McKnight Song

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah posted a video to Twitter on Thursday mocking Fox News’ coverage of migrant caravans heading for the Southern Border. The video was based on the song “Back at One” by Brian McKnight. The clip interlaced McKnight’s music video for the song with Fox News hosts and former Fox Business host Trish Regan reporting on the first, second, third, fourth, and fifth caravan. The video ends with McKnight singing, “Then it started back at one,” followed by a clip of anchor Eric Shawn saying, “Well it’s happening again. A massive new caravan of migrants heading our way.”
