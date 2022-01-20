ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Setup Menu Uses Text Editor Hack

By Chris Lott
hackaday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany embedded devices that require a setup menu will use a USB serial port which you connect to your favorite terminal emulator. But we recently encountered a generic USB knob that did setup using a text editor, like Notepad or even Vim (although that was a bit ugly). A company called...

hackaday.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackaday.com

Travel Guitar Hacked With Digital FX Setup

[Courcirc8] was a big fan of the ALP AD-80, with the travel guitar being a surprisingly competent instrument despite its folding form-factor. However, the onboard headphone amp left something to be desired, so it was time to get hacking. To achieve better audio output, [courcirc8] decided to purchase an iRig...
TRAVEL
hackaday.com

Hacking Is Hacking

Tom Nardi and I had a good laugh this week on the Podcast when he compared the ECU hacks that enabled turning a VW with steering assist into a self-driver to a hack last week that modified a water cooler to fill a particular cup. But it’s actually no joke — some of the very same techniques are used in both efforts, although the outcome of one is life-and-death, and the other is just some spilled ice-cold water.
COMPUTERS
Photo & Video Tuts+

How to Use the Block-Based Widgets Editor in WordPress

In this tutorial you’ll learn how to use the new block-based widget editor in WordPress; I’ll show you what’s new, what’s changed, and whether you can go back to using the classic WordPress widgets. How to Use Block-Based Widgets in WordPress. WordPress widgets have been around...
SOFTWARE
hackaday.com

Parsing PNGs Differently

There are millions of tiny bugs all around us, in everything from our desktop applications to the appliances in the kitchen. Hidden, arbitrary conditions that cause unintended outputs and behaviors. There are many ways to find these bugs, but one way we don’t hear about very often is finding a bug in your own code, only to realize someone else made the same mistake. For example, [David Buchanan] found a bug in his multi-threaded PNG decoder and realized that the Apple PNG decoder had the same bug.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Text Editor#Usb#Vim#Iwit#Save Quit#Ansi
hackaday.com

Make Your Python CLI Tools Pop With Rich

It seems as though more and more of the simple command-line tools and small scripts that used to be bash or small c programs are slowly turning into python programs. Of course, we will just have to wait and see if this ultimately turns out to be a good idea. But in the meantime, next time you’re revamping or writing a new tool, why not spice it up with Rich?
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackaday.com

Threeboard: Short On Keys, Long On Documentation

As peripherals go, few are hacked on more than keyboards. The layouts, the shapes, the sizes, materials, and even the question of what a keyboard is are all on the table for tinkering. In that vein, [TaylorConor] released his simplified keyboard called the threeboard on GitHub, having only three keys and replicating a full keyboard.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

A DIY CAD Mouse You Can Actually Build

When you spend a lot of time on the computer doing certain more specialised tasks (no, we’re not talking about browsing cat memes on twitter) you start to think that your basic trackpad or mouse is, let’s say, lacking a certain something. We think that something may be called ‘usability’ or maybe ease-of-use? Any which way, lots of heavy CAD users gush over their favourite mouse stand-ins, and one particularly interesting class of input devices is the Space Mouse, which is essentially patented up-to-the-hilt and available only from 3DConnexion. But what about open source alternatives you can build yourselves? Enter stage left, the Orbion created by [FaqT0tum.] This simple little build combines an analog joystick with a rotary knob, with a rear button and OLED display on the front completing the user interface.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
makeuseof.com

How to Use PowerPoint Speak to Read Text Aloud

With PowerPoint presentations, it's usually you, or an audio or video clip, doing all the talking. But what if you want to give your voice a much-needed break without interrupting the presentation?. Microsoft PowerPoint has a built-in but hidden Speak feature that allows it to read out the text of...
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Web-Centric Gabuino Has Compiler, Will Travel

Arguably the biggest advantage of the Arduino platform is its ease of use, especially when compared to what microcontroller development looked like before the introduction of the open source board and its associated software development environment. All you need to do is download the IDE for your platform, plug in your Arduino, and you can have code running on the hardware with just a few clicks.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Use Text-Only Communication to Improve Virtual Work Efficiency

Virtual teams don't have the liberty to have face-to-face interactions like their in-office counterparts. They rely on various tools to communicate with one another from their remote locations. Due to the differences in locations and time zones, phone calls aren't always the best. Texting is a better alternative, as team...
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

New Part News: Raspberry Pi Cuts Out The Middleman

Raspberry Pi has just announced that they’ll be selling their RP2040 microcontroller chips by the reel, directly to you, at a decent discount. About a year ago, Raspberry Pi released its first piece of custom silicon, the RP2040 microcontroller. They’ve have been selling these chips in bulk to selected customers directly, but have decided to open up the same deals to the general public. If you’re looking for 500 chips or more, you can cut out the middleman and save some serious dough.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

I2C To The Max With ATtiny

The Arduino is a powerful platform for interfacing with the real world, but it isn’t without limits. One of those hard limits, even for the Arduino MEGA, is a finite number of pins that the microcontroller can use to interface with the real world. If you’re looking to extend the platform’s reach in one of your own projects, though, there are a couple of options available. This project from [Bill] shows us one of those options by using the ATtiny85 to offload some of an Arduino’s tasks using I2C.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

3D Printed Magnetic Switches Promise Truly Custom Keyboards

While most people are happy to type away at whatever keyboard their machine came with, for the keyboard enthusiast, there’s no stone to be left unturned in the quest for the perfect key switch mechanism. Enter [Riskable], with an innovative design for a 3D printed mechanism that delivers near-infinite adjustment without the use of springs or metallic contacts.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Review

How to Setup a Router as a Bridge_

If you are experimenting with the advanced features of your wireless network, you may wonder how to set up a router as a bridge. The best routers, after all, can typically be bridged together. So why would you bridge a router and how to do it? Keep reading to find out.
CELL PHONES
hackaday.com

This Week In Security: NetUSB, HTTP.sys, And 2013’s CVE Is Back

Let’s imagine a worst case situation for home routers. It would have to start with a port unintentionally opened to the internet, ideally in a popular brand, like Netgear. For fun, let’s say it’s actually a third-party kernel module, that is in multiple router brands. This module would then need a trivial vulnerability, say an integer overflow on the buffer size for incoming packets. This flaw would mean that the incoming data would write past the end of the buffer, overwriting whatever kernel data is there. So far, this exactly describes the NetUSB flaw, CVE-2021-45608.
SOFTWARE
hackaday.com

Learning The Ropes With A Raspberry Pi Mandelbrot Cluster

You’ve probably heard it said that clustering a bunch of Raspberry Pis up to make a “supercomputer” doesn’t make much sense, as even a middle-of-the-road desktop could blow it away in terms of performance. While that may be true, the reason most people make Pi clusters isn’t for raw power, it’s so they can build experience with parallel computing without breaking the bank.
COMPUTERS
bleepingcomputer.com

Night Sky ransomware uses Log4j bug to hack VMware Horizon servers

The Night Sky ransomware gang has started to exploit the critical CVE-2021-44228 vulnerability in the Log4j logging library, also known as Log4Shell, to gain access to VMware Horizon systems. The threat actor is targeting vulnerable machines exposed on the public web from domains that impersonate legitimate companies, some of them...
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

NTP Server Gets Time From Space

Cheap GPS units are readily available nowadays, which is great if you have something that needs to be very precisely located. Finding the position of things is one of many uses for GPS, though. There are plenty of ways to take advantage of some of the ancillary tools that the GPS uses to determine location. In this case it’s using the precise timekeeping abilities of the satellites to build a microsecond-accurate network time protocol (NTP) server.
COMPUTERS
Cult of Mac

How to translate text in images using Live Text in iOS 15

Live Text in iOS and iPadOS 15 is a terrific new feature that makes the text in your photos interactive. You can use it to copy and paste quotes, call phone numbers, find addresses and more. Here’s how to use Live Text on your iPhone or iPad to translate signs,...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy