ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

#MAFS: Michael Might Not Have Time For Jasmina & Alyssa’s Displeased With Her ‘Kind Vibe’ Having ‘Disc Golf’ Groom

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

On Married At First Sight, the weddings continued, some for better and some for much, much, worse.

On Wednesday’s episode viewers saw “mushy and gushy” Katina catch the feels during her first dance with Olajuwon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Df3K_0drBM6lj00

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

and watched as Jasmina and Michael blended their families at their reception.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJmZw_0drBM6lj00

Source: Courtney Hizey Photography / Kinetic Content

While getting to know each other, the topic of pets came up between the two and it led to an awkward conversation about Michael’s apparently VERY busy schedule.

“So are you a pet lover?” asked Jasmina who’s a dog owner.

“Yes, but my schedule is so crazy. I don’t see how I could really care for a dog,” responded Michael before revealing that he gets up for work at 4 a.m. every morning and comes home at 7 p.m.

Michael who’s a personal trainer is apparently BOOKED and BUSY in the gym with all of Boston and even takes some clients on the weekends.

The reveal ultimately left Jasmina wondering if her new husband will have time for her, something #MAFS fans wondered as well.

“In my past relationships, I’ve had a bad habit of being with people that are just emotionally unavailable,” Jasmina said during a confessional. “I deserve someone who will put me first and really wants the same thing that I want. Marriage, to me, is definitely not a joke. I take it very seriously.”

That could DEF be a problem.

Despite Michael’s busy schedule issue, viewers are still holding out hope for the couple and they enjoyed a heartwarming moment when Jasmina met Michael’s sisters. The sisters sweetly gave Jasmina a breast cancer pin in remembrance of their late mother while welcoming Jasmina to the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzgYB_0drBM6lj00

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8sHv_0drBM6lj00

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

So sweet!

Do YOU think Jasmina and Michael will make it?

While there’s hope for these two, some viewers think newlyweds Alyssa and Chris will soon be on the outs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F9oi3_0drBM6lj00

Source: Courtney Hizey Photography / Kinetic Content

Hit the flip to see why.

Comments / 5

jeanninefrances
2d ago

Alyssa should not have joined this show. She seems very cold and never smiles. She’s not enjoying this experience at all and it shows.

Reply
4
Related
Bossip

#MAFS Exclusive: Alyssa Doubles Down On The Importance Of Attraction Ahead Of Her Wedding To Chris—‘I Like What I Like’

“I take pride in taking care of myself and I want my future husband to be the same way…”. A “Married At First Sight” season 14 bride is making no qualms about the importance of attraction between husband and wife. As previously reported this season of #MAFS follows five Boston couples who meet for the very first time at the altar.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Golf#Boston#Dog#Okaychanel
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer's family photos have fans all noticing one thing

Lara Spencer has been having a beautiful and restful holiday season, and revealed that the entire family was reunited for the special occasion. She took to Instagram to share pictures of her together with her kids, consisting of 17-year-old Katharine and 19-year-old-Duff, and the family dog Riva. However, also featured...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Houston Chronicle

What cameras didn’t show on ‘Married at First Sight’

While Season 13 of Lifetime’s hit reality show “Married at First Sight” recently concluded, the drama is still unfolding. The popular docuseries, which filmed in Houston this season, puts an extreme modern twist on an arranged marriage by legally wedding strangers at the altar and documenting the progression of their marriage over the course of eight weeks, until the couples reach “Decision Day” and verbally declare if they wish to stay together after the experiment or get a divorce.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s David Toborowsky Explains How He Dropped 10 Pant Sizes: ‘I’m Not Perfect With It’

Keeping his resolutions! 90 Day Fiancé star David Toborowsky has been working on his fitness — and he’s seeing results. The Kentucky native, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly that he’s dropped 10 pant sizes since starting his weight loss journey. With help from his wife, Annie Suwan, the TLC personality has been exercising at the gym and changing his eating habits.
WEIGHT LOSS
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty' Star Welcomes Baby No. 2

Rebecca Robertson is officially a mom of two! The Duck Dynasty star shared the exciting news over the weekend that she and her husband John Reed Loflin recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Holland Lo Loflin. The bundle of joy joins the couple's oldest child, son Zane Israel Loflin, who they welcomed in January 2019.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Elite Daily

Wait, There Was A Third Bachelor Self-Elimination On Night 1 That No One Saw

The first night of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor was pretty chaotic, especially because the tables got turned on the lead in a major way. Usually, the Bachelor is the one deciding who he wants to stick around during Night 1, but this time, the premiere episode featured two women rejecting Clayton before the first rose ceremony. And it turns out, that’s not even the whole story: There was actually a *third* rejection that happened offscreen during Clayton’s first night. After the premiere aired, contestant Samantha Jeffries took to Instagram to explain why she straight-up disappeared from The Bachelor’s first episode.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Jeremiah Duggar Is Engaged to Hannah Wissmann 3 Months After Announcing Courtship: ‘I Cannot Wait to Marry You’

Ready to wed! After a whirlwind courtship, Jeremiah Duggar is engaged to Hannah Wissmann. The Arkansas native, 23, announced the news on Thursday, January 6, with an Instagram post that included several photos of him popping the question. “She said YES!!!!” he wrote of his new fiancée, 26. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”
RELATIONSHIPS
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy