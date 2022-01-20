MAFS: Michael Might Not Have Time For Jasmina & Alyssa’s Displeased With Her ‘Kind Vibe’ Having ‘Disc Golf’ Groom

On Married At First Sight, the weddings continued, some for better and some for much, much, worse.

On Wednesday’s episode viewers saw “mushy and gushy” Katina catch the feels during her first dance with Olajuwon …

and watched as Jasmina and Michael blended their families at their reception.

While getting to know each other, the topic of pets came up between the two and it led to an awkward conversation about Michael’s apparently VERY busy schedule.

“So are you a pet lover?” asked Jasmina who’s a dog owner. “Yes, but my schedule is so crazy. I don’t see how I could really care for a dog,” responded Michael before revealing that he gets up for work at 4 a.m. every morning and comes home at 7 p.m.

Michael who’s a personal trainer is apparently BOOKED and BUSY in the gym with all of Boston and even takes some clients on the weekends.

The reveal ultimately left Jasmina wondering if her new husband will have time for her, something #MAFS fans wondered as well.

“In my past relationships, I’ve had a bad habit of being with people that are just emotionally unavailable,” Jasmina said during a confessional. “I deserve someone who will put me first and really wants the same thing that I want. Marriage, to me, is definitely not a joke. I take it very seriously.”

That could DEF be a problem.

Despite Michael’s busy schedule issue, viewers are still holding out hope for the couple and they enjoyed a heartwarming moment when Jasmina met Michael’s sisters. The sisters sweetly gave Jasmina a breast cancer pin in remembrance of their late mother while welcoming Jasmina to the family.

So sweet!

Do YOU think Jasmina and Michael will make it?

While there’s hope for these two, some viewers think newlyweds Alyssa and Chris will soon be on the outs.

