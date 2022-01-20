ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MI

Police link white car to attempted abduction of 12-year-old at Canton bus stop

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have linked a white car to the attempted abduction of a 12-year-old boy at a bus stop in Canton Township. The incident happened at 7:20...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 1

Savage Terry
2d ago

I hope they find him before he tries doing it again. 🙏 thank God the boy managed to get away.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the "chaotic city." A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canton, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Canton, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bus Stop#Ford

Comments / 0

Community Policy