Remote work opportunities an increasing part of country's fastest-growing jobs

By Scripps National
WTVR-TV
 2 days ago

Work priorities continue to change during the pandemic, and experts with LinkedIn say remote opportunities are a growing part of the economy's hottest jobs. The social media network recently released its list of the fastest-growing jobs, which incorporates trends over the last five years. Number one on the list...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Industry People Are Quitting the Fastest

The “Great Resignation” is a term coined by the media and job experts. Americans have been leaving their jobs, voluntarily, in record numbers. According to CNBC, “A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November.” The industry people are quitting the fastest is accommodation and food services. It is unclear why so many people […]
ECONOMY
hermoney.com

The Top 25 Fastest-Growing Jobs to Consider in 2022

Looking for a job change or just starting into the career field, here are the fastest-growing jobs for this year. LinkedIn’s 2022 Jobs on the Rise report came out today, which takes a look at the 25 fastest-growing job titles over the course of the past five years. Overall takeaways from the report are: Jobs in the health care sector continue to see major growth, and there are actually some jobs on the list that didn’t even exist before the pandemic. The list also shows that remote work is here to stay, as many of these emerging jobs are able to be done remotely.
JOBS
Markets Insider

These are the 8 fastest-growing jobs in the US, according to LinkedIn

LinkedIn has recently published its US list of "Jobs on the Rise," highlighting fast-growing jobs using their own data. LinkedIn said the "list provides insight into where the workforce is heading and where long-term opportunity lies." Vaccine specialist took the top spot this year, followed by diversity and inclusion manager.
JOBS
#Linkedin#Remote Work#Economy#Linkedin News
martechseries.com

Growing Businesses Increase Opportunities for New Customers by 110% with ActiveCampaign

The leader in customer experience automation (CXA) achieves strong momentum into Q1 2022 with positive customer satisfaction, new product capabilities and headcount growth. To close out a year of rapid growth and success, customers of ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), reported a 110% average increase in new leads compared to last year and a 94% improvement in the amount of leads that became customers, proving the effectiveness of ActiveCampaign’s platform. In the forthcoming 2022 Customer Experience Automation Impact Study, ActiveCampaign customers reported the platform helped them achieve a 109% average increase in sales effectiveness and a 108% increase in engagement rates from emails, all with the power of 1:1 automation. Its customers achieved higher revenue and rapid growth because of the great experiences the technology provides.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Jobs
biospace.com

Successfully Compete for Jobs in a Crowded Remote Work Talent Pool

The remote workforce is growing every single day. If you’re interested in the increased flexibility and balance that a remote job offers, the competitive nature of the remote job market could pose an obstacle to landing the right position. With more and more people applying for remote positions, how can you stand out among the massive stacks of applications?
JOBS
ciodive.com

6-figure jobs increasingly move to remote status during pandemic

Jobs paying $100,000 or more have increasingly shifted to remote during the pandemic, according to an analysis of data from North America's 50,000 largest employers by career site Ladders. Pre-pandemic, remote jobs accounted for about 4% of all such jobs, Ladders said. That figure increased to 9% by the end...
PUBLIC HEALTH
benefitspro.com

Remote work and taxes: It's complicated

While some might say there was an existing trend toward remote work before the pandemic began, it has certainly received a boost in the past 18 months. The pandemic accelerated digitization for many businesses while providing employees with the flexibility to work from home. Clearly, remote work is here to...
ECONOMY
insideradio.com

Digital Advertising Is Fastest Growing Part Of Company, Townsquare Tells Investors.

It’s no secret that digital is the growth engine for Townsquare Media with nearly half its revenues derived from digital solutions. But it is digital advertising, not subscription-based digital marketing solutions, that has emerged as the fastest growing part of the small and medium market specialist, CEO Bill Wilson said Wednesday at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference 2022.
BUSINESS
grantspassoregon.gov

Job Opportunity: Engineering Technician

Are you Looking for a career with purpose? A career where your efforts benefit and make a lasting impact on your community and neighbors? The City of Grants Pass has a great opportunity as an Engineering Technician. This job gives you the opportunity to take a project from inception through design, plan review, inspection and completion. The Engineering Division oversees capital projects that build and repair the roads and utility infrastructure that you use every day.
GRANTS PASS, OR
techgig.com

7 Fastest growing tech jobs in Indian IT sector

If you're a computer science graduate looking for a career in technology, you are at the right place. In this article, we take a look at 7 of the fastest-growing technology jobs to help you determine the right career path for you. The demand for professionals with these job skills...
JOBS
Philadelphia Business Journal

One of the Philadelphia region's fastest-growing private companies is acquired

Fast-growing Philadelphia-based digital behavioral health company Tridiuum has been acquired for an undisclosed sum. Overland Park, Kansas-based New Directions Behavioral Health bought the tech-oriented company to dramatically reduce the time between when patients are screened and when they receive care. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. New Directions and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheConversationCanada

How businesses can best help employees disconnect from work

A number of countries have recently introduced legislation giving employees the legal right to disconnect electronically from work. Originating in France, right-to-disconnect initiatives mandate that organizations cannot expect employees to be available outside of their established working hours. Read more: The right to disconnect: Why legislation doesn't address the real problems with work This legislation has now expanded to Ireland, Canada, Spain and other countries. However, by maintaining a focus on a set of established working hours during which...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Almost 8.8 Million People Called Out Sick Earlier This Month, Exacerbating Labor Shortages

A record number of Americans are calling in sick to their jobs, as COVID-19 cases surge across the country. Almost 8.8 million people did not go to work between Dec. 29 and Jan. 10 because they were sick or caring for someone who was sick with COVID-19 symptoms, Census Bureau data showed. This is the highest recorded number of workers calling in sick since last January’s peak of 6.6 million out, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Census Bureau has been tracking the pandemic’s effect on people’s live via its Household Pulse Survey, which collects and releases data from two-week periods. Recent...
FOXBusiness

Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
BUSINESS

