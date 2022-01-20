Remote work opportunities an increasing part of country's fastest-growing jobs

Looking for a job change or just starting into the career field, here are the fastest-growing jobs for this year. LinkedIn’s 2022 Jobs on the Rise report came out today, which takes a look at the 25 fastest-growing job titles over the course of the past five years. Overall takeaways from the report are: Jobs in the health care sector continue to see major growth, and there are actually some jobs on the list that didn’t even exist before the pandemic. The list also shows that remote work is here to stay, as many of these emerging jobs are able to be done remotely.

