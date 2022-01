Hall of Fame Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin was not impressed with what he saw from the Cowboys’ best players in Sunday’s postseason loss to the 49ers. Irvin said on the Stacking the Box podcast that whether it was his teams in the 1990s or the teams in the NFL this year, star players need to step up in the biggest games. And Irvin called out the Cowboys’ star players for not stepping up.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO