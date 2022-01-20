ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

With temperatures dropping, here are Gadsden's warming centers/shelter

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggwMO_0drBLY7N00

With overnight temperatures expected to be 30 degrees and below for most of the next week, the Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency is reminding people of local warming shelters.

Overnight warming shelter

The Salvation Army, 114-120 N. 11th St., Gadsden, 256-546-4673

Daytime warming centers

Gadsden Public Library Main Branch, 254 S. College St., Gadsden, 256-549-4699; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Gadsden Public Library East Gadsden Branch, 809 E. Broad St., Gadsden, 256-549-4691; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Gadsden Public Library Alabama City Branch, 2700 W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden, 256-549-4688; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, contact GECEMA at 256-549-4575.

More: Cold blast on its way: Five things to do when the weather outside is frightful

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: With temperatures dropping, here are Gadsden's warming centers/shelter

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the "chaotic city." A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gadsden, AL
County
Etowah County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Salvation Army#S College St#Gadsden Public Library#Gecema#Cold#Contact Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
938
Followers
323
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy