ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Woman drives car into Tulsa home

By Cory Smith, KTUL staff
KTUL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A woman drove her car into a house...

ktul.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the "chaotic city." A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Accidents
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident

Comments / 0

Community Policy