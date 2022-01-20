Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
United Imaging shares soar 75% in Shanghai debut, China's 3rd-biggest IPO in 2022
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - United Imaging Healthcare Co’s shares surged as much as 75% in their Shanghai debut on Monday following the Chinese firm’s $1.6 billion initial public offering (IPO), the biggest on China’s tech-focused STAR Market so far this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philippines' Marcos seeks record $94 billion budget for 2023
MANILA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr asked Congress on Monday for a record 5.29 trillion pesos ($94.40 billion) government budget in 2023 to support an ambitious policy agenda aimed at boosting growth and lifting millions out of poverty.
Asian stocks mixed before Fed meeting after China cuts rate
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after China cut an interest rate that affects mortgage lending while investors looked ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve conference for signals about more possible U.S. rate hikes to cool surging inflation. Shanghai advanced after the Chinese central bank nudged down its target rate for a five-year loan to shore up weak housing sales. Tokyo and Hong Kong declined. Oil prices rose nearly $1 per barrel. Investors are watching the annual Fed meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for rates guidance after minutes last week from the U.S. central bank’s July board meeting affirmed plans for more increases despite signs of weaker economic activity. Traders worry aggressive rate hikes this year by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to contain inflation that is running at multi-decade highs might derail global economic growth.
