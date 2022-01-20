ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Existing Home Sales Fell In December And Supply Remains Extremely Tight

By American Institute of Economic Research
Seeking Alpha
Sales of existing homes decreased 6.0% in December, to a 6.10 million seasonally adjusted annual rate. Sales are down 8.3% from a year ago. Sales of existing homes decreased 6.0 percent in December, to a 6.10 million seasonally adjusted annual rate. Sales are down 8.3 percent from a year...

therealdeal.com

Record SoCal homes prices on tight supply

Home values in Southern California over the past year have ticked up, and up, and up … to an all-time high median price of $697,500 in December. The record median sale price for six counties from Ventura to San Diego follows a year-long home buying frenzy fueled by low interest rates, millennial buyers getting into the market, and a desire for more living space during the pandemic, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing a report from data firm DQNews.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

It’s A Seller’s Market: SoCal’s Housing Market Hit Record-High Last Month

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California’s red-hot housing market hit another record-high last month. The six county regions median sales price reached just over $697,000.  And data firm DQNews says that is up about 16.3 percent over the previous year. Low inventory means it’s a seller’s market and experts blame a lack of new construction and current low mortgage rates. As well, new or used, consumers looking for a car should be prepared to dig into their pockets. According to new data by the Anderson Economic Group, used car prices shot up 11 percent. But that’s not all. For those looking for a new car, it is even more expensive as new car prices spiked to 37 percent on an annual basis.
The Independent

Long-term mortgage rates continue rise; 30-year breaks 3.5%

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates continued to rise this week. The rate on the benchmark 30-year loan breached 3.5%.Home loan rates have been running in recent weeks at levels not seen since early 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was breaking in the U.S. They remain at historically low levels, however.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan rose to 3.56% from 3.45% last week. By contrast, it stood at 2.77% a year ago. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, jumped to 2.79% from 2.62% last week.Mortgage...
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
The Independent

House sales down by a fifth in December compared with a year earlier

The number of house sales in December last year was down by a fifth compared with a year earlier, but bounced upwards from the previous month.An estimated 100,110 transactions took place across the UK in December 2021, marking a 20.0% decrease compared with 125,190 house sales in the same month in 2020.The December 2021 total was however 7.6% higher than in November 2021, according to the figures released by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).The stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland ended from October 2021.The fact that transactions were up on November is a better reflection of where the...
eyeonhousing.org

Existing Home Sales Strongest Since 2006 Despite Supply Limits

Fueled by low mortgage interest rates and strong demand, annual existing home sales reached 15-year high in 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). However, supply has continued to lag due to ongoing supply-chain disruptions and inventory fell to lowest level since January 1999, keeping home prices elevated and pricing out first-time and young buyers.
bostonagentmagazine.com

Existing-home sales slide in December while prices continue to climb

Existing-home sales declined in December after three months of increases, while the median sales price rose, marking 118 consecutive months of gains, the longest streak on record, the National Association of Realtors said. Total existing-home sales, which are completed transactions, including single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, fell 4.6% from...
rismedia.com

Existing-Home Sales Mark 15-Year Milestone, Despite Decline in December

After seeing several months of gains, existing-home sales retracted in December by 7.1% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.18 million, with each of the four major U.S. regions seeing both a month-over-month and year-over-year decreases, according to the latest data from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).
AFP

US existing home sales end banner year with slump

The US real estate market last year saw the most existing homes sold in 15 years, even as sales slumped in the final month of 2021, according to industry data released Thursday. With low borrowing rates spurring homebuyers, 6.12 million pre-owned homes were sold last year, the most since 2006 and 8.5 percent more than in 2020, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said. But it hasn't been smooth sailing for the property market, which plays a major role in the US economy. High demand has pushed prices higher, while shortages of key materials and workers exacerbated the shortage of homes for sale.
Benzinga

Existing Home Sales At 16-Year Peak: What You Need To Know

Existing home sales totaled 6.12 million during 2021, up 8.5% from the previous year and the highest annual level since 2006, according to data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). What Happened: While the full-year sales activity reached a new peak, December’s total existing home sales were down 4.6%...
Financial World

US weekly initial jobless claims hit three-month peak; existing home sales drop

On Thursday, 20th January 2022, US Labor Department data had unveiled that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment benefits had spiked surprisingly to a three-month peak last week, most likely driven by a winter wave of Omicron surge which health experts had often claimed to have a lower hospitalization rate alongside mild or asymptomatic patients in most cases.
