​Giving Hearts Day

Various locations in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo. We can’t escape winter, so we might as well embrace it with six weeks of indoor and outdoor winter fun. Bundle up for outdoor movies, cardboard sled races, a winter birding festival, a youth ice fishing derby and plenty of chances to lace up your ice skates and enjoy complimentary hot cocoa around a crackling bonfire. Gather a group to try snow kickball, broomball or bowling or challenge yourself with snow golf or yoga in the brisk winter air. Learn how to snowshoe or cross-country ski or impress someone special with a candlelight hike or a romantic sleigh ride. Not athletic or outdoorsy? No worries. Vote for your favorite Frostival beer, sample hearty hotdish and chow down at the chili cook off. There’s seriously something for everybody, from lunch and bingo for seniors, STEM workshops and crafts for the kiddos and plenty of cocktails, snow sculptures, hockey games – and even an alcohol-free dance party – for everyone in between.

FARGO, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO