The Community Scholar Award is given in honor of the Scott and Williamson families. Margie Scott, a life-long resident of Raleigh, NC, was the second oldest of eight children, and the first in her family to graduate high school. After attending a year of trade school, she held management positions in various service industries. She was active in faith-based and community organizations, with a supernatural drive to support, uplift, and encourage single mothers and young women.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO