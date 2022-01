The Lancaster Museum of Art and History is opening its latest exhibition season, Activation, a series of solo exhibitions from artists Mark Steven Greenfield, April Bey, Paul Stephen Benjamin, Carla Jay Harris, and Keith Collins. Activation revolves around the experiences of marginalized communities in America and the pursuit of social change using art as activism. The opening reception for Activation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, in tandem with What Would You Say? Activist Graphics from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the second exhibition in its Local Access series. The exhibitions will remain on view until April 17.

LANCASTER, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO