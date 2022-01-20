ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emergent BioSolutions rises on upgrade by Benchmark

By Ravikash
 3 days ago
Emergent BioSolutions (EBS +3.7%) is rising following an upgrade by Benchmark to Buy from Hold with a $77 price target, which represents 60% appreciation from the current share price....

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

