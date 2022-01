Lisa Duggan has a terrific piece up about what she calls the “piranha feed.” Anyone who went to grad school will recognize what she’s talking about:. “When I teach graduate seminars, I outlaw the ‘piranha feed’ process whereby the student with the most critical take on the assigned book wins, and anyone who praises it is dismissed as simple. I require the students to engage the books on their own terms first, outlining the authors’ aspirations and achievements before anyone is allowed to offer a critique. This approach has limited success. The socialization/‘professionalization’ of grad students exceeds the impact of any seminar. But the point is this—students who are trained to be sharply critical first and foremost have trouble finishing their own projects. They are paralyzed by the vision of their own work on the table for the piranha feed.”

