Co-Founder at Ambiance Matchmaking, an exclusive matchmaking service for conscious leaders, creatives, and entrepreneurs. It is no surprise that technology is becoming more pervasive in our daily lives. In my recent article, "How Advances In Technology And Science Could Impact The Dating And Matchmaking Industry," I talk about which technology is on the horizon and how it is being implemented into dating apps and matchmaking services. However, as the co-founder of a high-end matchmaking company, I have to always be alert to not only opportunities to innovate and evolve but also to industry threats and disruptors. The question I have been asking myself and others is, will this new wave of technology be complementary to or competing with the matchmaking industry?

