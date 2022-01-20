Steven Wilson Knows Surround, Part 1

Download the FREE MP3 track Love Supreme, Part 1: Acknowledgement by filling out the form below. Dave Wilson is a leading jazz saxophonist, recording artist, band leader, composer, and educator in the Central PA/ Delaware Valley area, with an active venue and festival schedule as both a leader of his own groups and as a sideman. The Dave Wilson Quartet offers high caliber, compelling, contemporary Jazz music with top notch, nationally and internationally known personnel known for their exciting improvisations, creative individualistic compositions, and unique arrangements of standards. Dave’s aim is to further and bring to fruition the music and vision of Dave Wilson, the artist. Defying categorization, the music is “what sounds good, is what is true to our artistic vision, and can communicate with the audience on a deep level…it’s jazz”. Wilson has worked with the likes of pianists Mark Soskin, Jim Ridl, Phil Markowitz, Bobby Avey, Kirk Reese; bassists Tony Marino, Blake Meister; drummers Adam Nussbaum, Bill Goodwin, Dan Monaghan, Frank Russo, and Marko Marcinko. He has also shared the stage with the likes of Tim Warfield, Steve Giordano, Wynton Marsalis, Tom Harrell, Lou Soloff (BS & T), the late Steve Marcus, Conrad Herwig, Gary Smulyan, Steve Smith (from Journey), among others.

