Bitter cold temperatures for a few more days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A ridge of high pressure has become centered over The Gulf Coastal States and is the dominant factor in our Sunday weather bringing clear skies and only light winds. The air over our area remains very dry as reflected by the low dew points with the combination of these conditions allowing temperatures to fall into the 17-27-degree range area-wide. We well have plenty of sunshine through the afternoon with temperatures a few degrees warmer this afternoon as wins become more westerly and temperatures climb to around 50, still 5-8-degrees below average for the end of January. Westerly winds will transport more moisture across the region through the afternoon so overnight lows, while still below freezing, will not be so cold as pre-dawn readings this morning.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO