Blue Devils split Lee scrimmage

TIFTON - Tift County's defending Region 1-7A champion soccer team showed that getting the title out of their grasp.

The Blue Devils piled up 5 goals to Lee County's 2 in a Wednesday evening scrimmage, two each from Manny Marin and Alex Cardoso. A young Lady Devils team started a bit rough, but played a solid second half in a 7-1 score against Lee.

Head coach Bobby Earls said he was pleased with with how things went. He saw the scrimmage as showing them what they needed to adjust, and to also get his more inexperienced players used to more playing time and a faster game speed.

The Trojans had a hard time catching up with Marin, who after a few early shots, began looking for teammates as Lee surrounded him.

An early goal was negated by offsides. Jonathan Salazar had an attempt blocked with 15 minutes to go in the first half. Things were quiet for several minutes after, but a throw-in hit the right spot, and Marin, and he scored with 8:15 left.

The 1-0 score held through the half, but it was evident that Tift's conditioning was taking a toll on Lee.

Lee did keep up, briefly. The Trojans scored three minutes into the second half to square it at 1-all. It did not stay 1-1 for long.

One minute later, Marin scored his second, a shot from the middle of the box that the keeper could not reach.

Mike Taylor made a diving save and soon Tift was on the attack again. Cardoso scored with 31:43 remaining in the second half. Taylor made another save, then Cardoso hit his second off a corner kick.

Daniel Gomez added the Devils' fifth goal in the last 20 minutes of the half.

LEE 7, LADY DEVILS 1

Tift saved the best for last, Laura Kate Wright scoring with 3:20 remaining on the clock in the second half.

The second half was much better for the young Lady Devils. After Lee scored 5 goals in the first half, they buckled down to hold them to 2 in the second.

Diana Reducindo had a very active game in goal, moving all around to keep the Lady Trojans out of the net. Reducindo, who head coach Sherri Constable said was not just playing her first game for Tift, but in America, made tip saves, she dove and even handled a Lee bicycle kick attempt.

Kiondra Huggins and Gigi Elizalde had first half attempts on Lee. Elizalde had a potential one-on-one with the keeper averted with an offsides call.

The first 18 minutes of the initial half were scoreless until Lee finally poked in a goal.

Before Wright broke up the shutout, Caroline Dotson had a shot attempt fly high.