Paterson, NJ

Saturday Is School Day For For One Of NJ's Largest Districts

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NU5Ex_0drBHzti00

School on a Saturday? Students in New Jersey’s third-largest district will attend remote classes this weekend to make up for a previously canceled instructional day.

The nearly 25,000 students in the Paterson Public School district have virtual classes from 8:20 a.m. to 1 p.m. to make up for Oct. 26, when classes were canceled due to Gov. Phil Murphy’s declared state of emergency, district spokesperson Paul Brubaker said.

While students were initially scheduled to attend classes in person on Saturday, the district made the decision last week to postpone the return to in-person classes until Jan. 24, citing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, Brubaker said.

Meanwhile, students at Dale Avenue School, the New Roberto Clemente School (NRC), the Newcomers Program at NRC, and the Edward. W. Kilpatrick School are scheduled for classes on Jan. 29 to make up for Nov. 3 and Nov. 22, when classes were canceled due to heating and power failures.

