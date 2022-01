Officials identified Xane Johnson and Ty Prudhomme who died after a car crash on I-10 near Sulphur (Sulphur, LA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified Xane Johnson, of Westlake, and Ty Prudhomme, from Sulphur, as the victims who lost their lives following single-vehicle accident Saturday on I-10 near Sulphur.

The fatal car crash took place on I-10 near the City Service exit in Sulphur at about 2:43 a.m. [...]

January 20, 2022

