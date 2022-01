Ralph Lauren’s much-anticipated Team USA Opening Ceremony jacket is here and is now available online at Ralphlauren.com and in select Ralph Lauren retail stores. The jacket was unveiled on Thursday along with the rest of the Opening Ceremony uniforms for the 2022 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams. The anorak style jacket, which was nearly sold out online at the time of this posting, is made in America using recycled polyester and features an embroidered Big Pony logo, the official logo patch of the U.S. Olympic Team, and an American flag patch. The style, which retails for $1,998, is equipped with Skyscrape Intelligent Insulation—a...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO