Man dies after being shot multiple times in Lexington, sheriff says

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Lexington.

Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Pinehaven Drive in Lexington on Wednesday after receiving a call about a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He died from his injuries on the scene.

This is a developing investigation.

