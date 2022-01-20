Man dies after being shot multiple times in Lexington, sheriff says
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Lexington.
Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Pinehaven Drive in Lexington on Wednesday after receiving a call about a shooting.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He died from his injuries on the scene.
This is a developing investigation.
