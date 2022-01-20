Rewards offered for help solving hit-and-run cases in Jefferson Park area

Authorities Thursday were asking for the public’s help, hoping that rewards of up to $25,000 would aid in solving three recent hit-and-run cases in the Jefferson Park area of Los Angeles.

On Jan. 5, 46-year-old Nallely Oregel was walking her dog on Fourth Avenue at 30th Street when a silver mid-size SUV traveling at a high rate of speed ran off the roadway onto the sidewalk and struck her and her dog.

On Jan. 7, 25-year-old Giovanny Castro was riding a scooter south on Western Avenue at 29th Street when he was struck from behind by a gray compact vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

And on Jan. 11, a man who was walking on a roadway in the Jefferson Park area was struck by a maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer. He suffered “massive head trauma” and remains on life support, police said.

“In all three instances, the drivers … failed to stop and/or render aid to the victims,” police said.

No arrests have been reported. On Thursday morning, police circulated security images in connection with three cases, and sought public help to find the motorists.

The city of Los Angeles has authorized standing rewards of up to $25,000 for help in solving non-fatal hit-and-run cases.

Anyone with information on any of the cases was urged to call the LAPD South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.