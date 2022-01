Filmmaker Jason Reitman is an acclaimed director in his own right, but adding more credibility as to why he was tapped to helm Ghostbusters: Afterlife is that he is the son of original director Ivan Reitman, arguably making Jason one of the biggest fans of the series there is. This means that, while there are a number of obvious ways in which the latest film in the series references what came before it, there are dozens of subtle nods to the franchise that audiences might not have caught on the big screen, with the below video highlighting some of those Easter eggs that viewers might not have spotted during their initial viewing. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is out now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 1st.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO