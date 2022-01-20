ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Much of nation isn’t active enough — but WA residents are exception, CDC says

By Madison Muller
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years into a pandemic that has normalized work-from-home and moved many social gatherings online, new data from the Centers for Disease Control show that many Americans were couch potatoes long...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
WIBW

CDC: A quarter of Americans not active enough to stay healthy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to data collected by the CDC, 25% of adults are not active enough to protect their health. The Centers for Disease Control released a report on Thursday, Jan. 20, that shows more than 1 in 5 adults is inactive in all but four states as indicated by new maps.
HOME & GARDEN
WBOY 12 News

CDC maps show 25% of America’s adults aren’t active enough

GHENT, W.Va. (WVNS) – In the majority of states across the U.S., more than 1 in 5 adults are not active enough. The CDC released new state maps showing the levels of adult physical inactivity across the United States. For these maps, physical inactivity consists of not participating in any physical activity outside of work […]
GHENT, WV
Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky isn’t hitting the gym, CDC says. State is 2nd-least physically active in US

Kentuckians don’t much enjoy working up a sweat if they don’t have to, according to a recent study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state is the second-least physically active in the country, the study found. Nearly a third of Kentucky residents — 32.5% of them — don’t get exercise or do any physical activity, unless it’s work-related.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Wa#Americans#Cdc Dnpao
CNBC

Bill Gates: Once the omicron variant passes, Covid will be more like the seasonal flu

Covid's omicron variant is currently tearing through the U.S. and the rest of the world at a record-breaking pace — but Bill Gates sees hope on the horizon. Once the current surge abates, countries can expect to see "far fewer cases" through the rest of 2022, Gates wrote on Tuesday during a Twitter Q&A with Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh. Once that happens, Gates continued, Covid can most likely "be treated more like seasonal flu."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

‘That’s the problem’: Anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid was not vaccinated says husband

An anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid-19 was not vaccinated and “that was the problem”, her husband has confirmed.California Republican Kelly Ernby, a deputy district attorney from Orange County, had publicly attacked government virus vaccine mandates in the months before she died.Following the 46-year-old’s death, some GOP activists falsely suggested that a vaccination shot was the cause of it, according to The Orange County Register.Now her husband, Axel Mattias Ernby, has taken to social media to squash those false rumours.“Please stop spreading lies about Kelly Ernby,” he wrote on one Facebook post about his wife’s death.“She was NOT vaccinated....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid can spread between rooms in hotel quarantine, research shows

Research in New Zealand has revealed that Covid-19 can be transmitted between hotel rooms that share a corridor.In one case in July, a single traveller in hotel quarantine in Auckland infected three others in a room across the hallway.CCTV footage, contact tracing and genetic testing revealed that the virus must have been passed on through air that escaped the hotel room door into the corridor.The case - published by the US’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - also showed the effectiveness of vaccination.The one fully vaccinated traveller in the rooms did not test positive for Covid despite sharing...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy