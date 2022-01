MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The third round of snow in three days is on the horizon. WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says snow totals will be similar to the last two rounds, but it will have a bigger travel impact for several reasons. The system will leave most areas with an inch of fresh snow. However, the Twin Cities could see slightly more, with timing for the snow between 5 p.m. and midnight. There’s already been over 3 inches of snow in the metro area since Friday. Southeastern Minnesota might see as much as 3 inches stack up. Another night, another snowfall! ❄️...

