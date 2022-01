The Utah Jazz may need to make a major change. Unfortunately, they only have so many avenues towards doing so. This team is not flush with promising young players. The ones they do roster haven’t been afforded the opportunity to demonstrate their value. Jared Butler has looked like a potentially productive player, but in 5.7 minutes per game, he can only show so much. The same can roughly be said for either of Elijah Hughes or Udoka Azubuike.

