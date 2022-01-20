Children vaccination limbo creates record children hospitalizations

There is an alarming number of children being hospitalized with COVID-19. Among children under 5 years old, who are not eligible for the vaccine, four in 100,000 are currently in the hospital, a pandemic record, according to the CDC. Janet Shamlian reports from the ICU at Texas Children's Hospital, where cases of children with COVID are soaring.
More kids are hospitalized at Children's Hospital Colorado because of COVID-19 now than at any previous point in the pandemic, a surge fueled by the omicron variant and affecting young children at high rates. Patient volumes within the system are up across the board, from the emergency room to medical-surgical...
CALIFORNIA, USA — COVID-19 hospitalizations among California’s children — especially those too young to go to school — are the highest they have been since the pandemic began. Chalk it up to the highly contagious omicron variant, kids exposed during in-person instruction at school and other...
AURORA | Children’s Hospital Colorado has appointed Dr. K. Ron-Li Liaw to serve as ‘mental health-in-chief,’ a new position created in response to what the hospital has dubbed a “state of emergency” for pediatric mental health. Children’s Hospital rang the alarm on the state of...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
The 45-year-old dad was in excellent health before he was struck down with the Corona virus and rushed to hospital. The man reportedly sent a text message to his ex-partner saying he was getting vaccinated as soon as possible less than two weeks before he died from Covid. According to reports, the man hadn’t taken the vaccine as a result of reading lies about the vaccines on social media.
The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
In one week, Karen and Mike Malherbe will essentially be homeless. When the pair sold their NSW Illawarra home and bought a new one near Busselton, in Western Australia, they were elated. The move west would reunite them with family for the first time in three years. They would also...
Health care professionals had high hopes that rapid vaccination of our entire U.S. population would slow COVID-19 transmission and stem the disproportionately high death count in the United States. We also hoped to avoid more concerning mutations that are inevitable when viruses multiply unchecked. I lost my mother to COVID-19 in November of 2020, less […]
NEW YORK (AP) — Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots. They are the first large U.S. studies to look at vaccine protection against omicron, health officials said. The papers echo previous research — including studies in […]
Both vaccination and a prior infection provided protection against infection and hospitalization from COVID-19, but rates were actually lower among people who had recovered compared to people who were vaccinated, according to a new study the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released Wednesday.
11-year-old Noah Symons feels like "someone started a fire and then threw my hands into it." He has felt this way for three months, he says, and his feet feel like they are on fire too. Symons been trying to go to school and stay active, but any extra effort results in fatigue and painful flare-ups.
The 40-year-old father of two, who was described as ‘one of the sickest ever’ Covid patients, has just started breathing without oxygen support more than one year after contacting the Coronavirus. He spent nearly 300 days at the hospital where he was admitted with Covid-19 pneumonia on Christmas Day in 2020.
