Children vaccination limbo creates record children hospitalizations

Herald & Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite record children’s Covid-19 hospitalizations,...

herald-review.com

CBS News

Alarming number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in U.S.

There is an alarming number of children being hospitalized with COVID-19. Among children under 5 years old, who are not eligible for the vaccine, four in 100,000 are currently in the hospital, a pandemic record, according to the CDC. Janet Shamlian reports from the ICU at Texas Children's Hospital, where cases of children with COVID are soaring.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Davenport Journal

A message from an unvaccinated ‘fit and healthy’ father revealed how desperate he was to get the Covid vaccine before both his lungs collapsed and he died in the hospital

The 45-year-old dad was in excellent health before he was struck down with the Corona virus and rushed to hospital. The man reportedly sent a text message to his ex-partner saying he was getting vaccinated as soon as possible less than two weeks before he died from Covid. According to reports, the man hadn’t taken the vaccine as a result of reading lies about the vaccines on social media.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who was not vaccinated due to her beliefs, gave birth to her 6th child before she died of COVID and pneumonia related to the virus

The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Grandparents are left homeless as their plan to move to Western Australia and meet their grandson for the first time is put on hold after Mark McGowan's sudden backflip on reopening the border

In one week, Karen and Mike Malherbe will essentially be homeless. When the pair sold their NSW Illawarra home and bought a new one near Busselton, in Western Australia, they were elated. The move west would reunite them with family for the first time in three years. They would also...
HOMELESS
Arizona Mirror

Vaccine mandates have always faced resistance — and saved lives

Health care professionals had high hopes that rapid vaccination of our entire U.S. population would slow COVID-19 transmission and stem the disproportionately high death count in the United States. We also hoped to avoid more concerning mutations that are inevitable when viruses multiply unchecked. I lost my mother to COVID-19 in November of 2020, less […] The post Vaccine mandates have always faced resistance — and saved lives appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FOX59

Studies show booster shots needed against omicron variant, CDC says

NEW YORK (AP) — Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots. They are the first large U.S. studies to look at vaccine protection against omicron, health officials said. The papers echo previous research — including studies in […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
Chattanooga Daily News

Man described as ‘one of the sickest ever COVID patients’ has just started breathing without oxygen support more than a year after catching the virus

The 40-year-old father of two, who was described as ‘one of the sickest ever’ Covid patients, has just started breathing without oxygen support more than one year after contacting the Coronavirus. He spent nearly 300 days at the hospital where he was admitted with Covid-19 pneumonia on Christmas Day in 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH

