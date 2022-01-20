ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

JBL has a new party in a box and lots of other big plans for your ears

By David Snow
Cult of Mac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year Samsung subsidiary JBL rolls out a tempting raft of updated or new audio products at CES, but you can’t get them right away. CES 2022, held in Las Vegas earlier this month, was no different. The company showed its new JBL PartyBox Encore and a slew of other Bluetooth...

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best Wi-Fi range extenders in 2022: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Fix your Wi-Fi issues and increase range and speed Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years  — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or far too many devices for one standalone Wi-Fi router to handle....
RETAIL
Cult of Mac

Røde’s new Wireless Go II microphone suits solo content creators

Earlier this month, Røde launched a new, single-set version of its popular Wireless Go II microphone with one transmitter rather than two, suiting it nicely to solo content creators. Aimed at mobile journalists, vloggers and videographers, the Røde Wireless Go II Single is an ultra-compact, single-transmitter wireless microphone system...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jbl#Design#Bluetooth Speakers#Fitness#Ces#Partyboost
BGR.com

Best budget soundbars in 2022: Boost your listening for less

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more VIZIO 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X, Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth, Voice Assistant Compatible, Includes Remote Control – SB2021n-J6 Rating: 4.5 Stars Ultra-Compact 2.1 Design ExperiencePowerful Performance Brilliant claritySimple Setup, Streaming & Control2.1-Channel SoundFull-Range Speakers BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $149.99 Available at Walmart $128.00 $99.00 Make your viewing experience elite when you’re streaming a show, watching a movie, or rooting on your favorite team. Everybody knows you want to be immersed in your TV when you’re trying to watch something engrossing. But how can...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Get Beats Fit Pro at their lowest price yet after a $46 discount

Beats Fit Pro headphones, which made their debut last November, pack spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, the Apple H1 chip for quick and easy pairing, and active noise cancellation. Get yours at their lowest price to date. The black models are currently available from Amazon for just $153.11 for...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Music
Cult of Mac

BookBook Cover turns iPad and keyboard into a medieval tome

While there are a lot of generic iPad cases, the new BookBook Cover from Twelve South is completely eye opening. It turns an iPad and keyboard into a leather-bound book. While making the tablet look medieval, it’s also protecting the valuable computer inside from bumps and blows. Unlike the...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

JBL Charge 5 review: Potent and portable party speaker

“Everyone will hear the JBL Charge 5 once you start cranking it up.”. Look for a Bluetooth speaker and you’re going to find a variety of sizes to choose from. It’s up to you to decide which one best fits your lifestyle, but when you have a lot of options, finding the best value isn’t always easy. JBL’s speakers come in varying sizes, and one of their core features is to play bigger than they seem.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Save on this stylish and sturdy leather band for Apple Watch

Mifa’s Classic Band makes premium leather affordable for everyone, and it’s a sweet Apple Watch upgrade. It’s made from genuine hide that’s 3mm thick for great durability, and combines it with strong stainless steel clasps and adapters. Get yours today from the Cult of Mac Store...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best keyboards in 2022: Give your typing the keyboard it deserves

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $9 COVID tests, $179 AirPods Pro, $40 soundbar, more Choosing the best keyboard for your setup can be tough. Not only are there a ton of options, but there is also a multitude of different keyboard types. From mechanical to ergonomic, you’re going to need to figure out what suits you best, and exactly what you need. But before you can figure out what the best keyboards are, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, think about what type of keyboard you want. Do you want a super-clicky and responsive...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $9 COVID tests, $179 AirPods Pro, $40 soundbar, more

New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging Rating: 5 Stars Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in musicTransparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around youSpatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $249.00 $179.99 Buy from Apple $249.00 Amazon has a slew of special Prime “Early Access” deals available right now. We’re not sure what makes today such a special occasion, but we’re also definitely not complaining! Every Amazon Prime member should check out Amazon’s Gold Box deals page to see dozens of Prime Early Access...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds Under $100 for Wireless Sound on a Budget

Just because you’re looking for a pair of affordable earbuds, it doesn’t mean that you have to give up on decent sound. If you’re looking for a good pair of wireless headphones but don’t want to break the bank, a number of brands are making great options right now that you can get for $100 or less. Of course, a small pair of buds won’t produce the excellent sound quality that our favorite audiophile headphones can, but with built-in Bluetooth, better battery life, as well as more secure ear pieces and no awkward cords in sight, the best wireless earbuds make...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best In-Ear Headphones for Music and Calls

While it’s true that over-the-ear headphones can offer an intimate listening experience and that AirPods and their cordless Bluetooth peers have a minimalist appeal, there is still something to be said for the classic in-ear headphone set’s sound quality. Are In-Ear Earbuds Better Than Wireless Earbuds? In general, wired earbuds are able to provide better sound quality than Bluetooth ones. This is because they receive an analog signal. For those of us who don’t want to learn the inner workings of how headphones transmit sound, this simply means that wired headphones are able to transmit more data than Bluetooth. More data means...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Apple Watch’s frustrating charging bug finally gets a fix in watchOS 8.4

The watchOS 8.4 release candidate that rolled out to beta testers on Thursday eliminates an Apple Watch charging bug that first surfaced around a month ago. The issue, which mostly affected Apple Watch Series 7, prevented devices from charging when using third-party accessories from a wide range of brands. But with the latest watchOS 8.4 update installed, everything is back to normal.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 must-have Amazon finds you’ve probably never even heard of

Echo Glow – Multicolor smart lamp with Amazon Alexa support Rating: 4 Stars A smart lamp for kids – Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.Make family routines colorful – Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $29.99 Buy from B&H $29.99 First and foremost, Amazon is the nation’s #1 online retailer. The company has built a truly astonishing hub where you can find anything and everything. What’s more, Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Right now you can get this new dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router for just $56

Connectivity specialist rock space launched a new version of its dual-band AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router at a 30% discount on Amazon on Tuesday, bringing the $79.99 price down to $56. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission when you use our links to buy items.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy