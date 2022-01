A New Bedford man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in Fall River the day after Christmas. Jeffrey Nunez, 36, of New Bedford was arrested Wednesday, January 12 in connection with the shooting, which occurred on Eddy Street in Fall River on December 26. Nunez was first identified as the suspect by the lead detective on the case, Det. Moses Pereira of the Major Crimes Division.

