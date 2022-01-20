ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

D.C. Attorney General Sues Customer Service Firm Arise for Stiffing Workers on Pay

By Justin Elliott
ProPublica
 3 days ago

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. The Washington, D.C., attorney general’s office sued Arise Virtual Solutions, the work-at-home customer service company, on Wednesday, alleging the company stole wages from workers and deprived them of minimum...

www.propublica.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Small D.C. law firm Mitchell Sandler adds nine attorney hires

(Reuters) - Washington, D.C.-based financial services and fintech-focused law firm Mitchell Sandler said Thursday that it has hired nine attorneys and six staff members, several of whom join from Offit Kurman. Mitchell Sandler said the hires will bring the headcount at the firm to more than 20 lawyers. Partners Daniella...
WASHINGTON, DC
kduz.com

MN attorney general sues 2 companies over COVID tests

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s top law enforcement official has filed suit against two Illinois-based companies over the results of COVID-19 tests he says were often slow to arrive and not accurate. Attorney General Keith Ellison is seeking an injunction and financial penalties against Center for Covid...
MINNESOTA STATE
MarketWatch

Navient to pay $145 million to settle litigation with state attorneys general

Shares of Navient Corp. climbed 1.6% in midday trading Thursday, after the student loan management company said it will pay $145 million as part of a settlement agreement with state attorneys general to resolve multistate litigation and investigations. The company said a portion of the payment will reimburse states for their costs while the rest will be used by states to provide payments for certain student loan borrowers. Navient said it estimates that these costs are "substantially lower" than expected costs of ongoing state-by-state litigation and investigation. Navient said it will cancel loan balances of approximately 66,000 borrowers with certain qualifying private education loans originated largely between 2002 and 2010, and later defaulted and charged off. As part of the agreements, Navient said it "expressly denies" the violation of any law, including consumer-protection laws. "The company's decision to resolve these matters, which were based on unfounded claims, allows us to avoid the additional burden, expense, time and distraction to prevail in court," said Navient Chief Legal Officer Mark Heleen. The stock has rallied 12.9% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
ECONOMY
ozarkradionews.com

Missouri Attorney General Obtains $53 Million Settlement from Student Loan Servicer Navient

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that Navient, one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers, entered into a civil settlement agreement with his office and 38 other states for abuses originating in predatory student loans. The agreement resulted in a $53 million settlement for Missourians: $2.5 million in restitution and $51 million in private loan debt cancellation.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
The Washington Informer

D.C. Attorney General Alleges Developer Mailed False Property Taxes and Foreclosure Notices to District Homeowners

D.C. Attorney General sues Express Homebuyers for allegedly sending over 100,000 District homeowners false notifications about overdue property taxes, risk of foreclosure, and misrepresenting the tax lien sale process to “drum up business.” The post D.C. Attorney General Alleges Developer Mailed False Property Taxes and Foreclosure Notices to District Homeowners appeared first on The Washington Informer.
REAL ESTATE
Law & Crime

Texas Attorney General Sues Planned Parenthood, Seeks Return of $10 Million in Medicaid Funding

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) continued Texas’ ongoing legal battle against Planned Parenthood Thursday by filing a federal lawsuit seeking to force the organization to give back $10 million in Medicaid funding it received after it was terminated as a Medicaid provider. That termination came as a direct result of a video hoax circulated purporting to show Planned Parenthood selling fetal tissue for profit. Paxton argues that although courts ordered Texas not to throw Planned Parenthood out of its Medicaid program, the case should never have gone through the courts at all.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Racine
wfcnnews.com

IL Attorney General sues local mine for use of "toxic chemicals"

FRANKLIN COUNTY - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has officially filed a lawsuit against the Sugar Camp Mine in Franklin County. The lawsuit, filed on January 7, 2022, alleges that the mine company violated the Illinois Environmental Protection Act by releasing thousands of gallons of potentially hazardous PFAs chemicals to extinguish an underground fire.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Labor Law#Propublica#Arise Virtual Solutions#D C Superior Court
CBS Denver

COVID Testing Lab Under Investigation Received $115M In Federal Tax Dollars For Allegedly Unsafe, Unreliable Tests

DENVER (CBS4) – A federal agency and attorneys general in multiple states are investigating alleged fraud of a COVID-19 testing company – The Center for Covid Control – which has three locations in Denver. The company’s lab, Doctors Clinical Lab, which has the same registered principal address as the Center for Covid Control, has received $115 million in federal tax dollar reimbursements, according to government data, for allegedly unsafe and unreliable testing. (credit: CBS) The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is now investigating, saying it’s “aware of several alleged instances of misconduct by this company’s labs.” An employee for one of the Denver...
DENVER, CO
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Lowest-Paying Company in America

For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Marketing
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Expensive Place to Buy Land

“Buy land. They ain’t making any more of the stuff,” said Will Rogers. The famous actor and comedian was right. (See which people own the most land in America.) The cost of real estate has soared in the past year. According to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index Reports, nationwide home prices rose 19.5% in September, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy