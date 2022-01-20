D.C. Attorney General Sues Customer Service Firm Arise for Stiffing Workers on Pay

Shares of Navient Corp. climbed 1.6% in midday trading Thursday, after the student loan management company said it will pay $145 million as part of a settlement agreement with state attorneys general to resolve multistate litigation and investigations. The company said a portion of the payment will reimburse states for their costs while the rest will be used by states to provide payments for certain student loan borrowers. Navient said it estimates that these costs are "substantially lower" than expected costs of ongoing state-by-state litigation and investigation. Navient said it will cancel loan balances of approximately 66,000 borrowers with certain qualifying private education loans originated largely between 2002 and 2010, and later defaulted and charged off. As part of the agreements, Navient said it "expressly denies" the violation of any law, including consumer-protection laws. "The company's decision to resolve these matters, which were based on unfounded claims, allows us to avoid the additional burden, expense, time and distraction to prevail in court," said Navient Chief Legal Officer Mark Heleen. The stock has rallied 12.9% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO