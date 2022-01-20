ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Subzero Temperatures Force Warming House Closure

By Lee Voss
 4 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is closing the Lake George warming shelter Thursday due to the extreme cold...

