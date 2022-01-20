Subzero Temperatures Force Warming House Closure

This is why you don't leave a drink -- especially a carbonated one -- in your car during a Minnesota winter. I borrowed my wife's car the other day and was miffed to find an open can of frozen sparkling water left in the cup holder. It could be argued, I supposed, that the can was open and she'd been drinking from it, so it wasn't as primed for destruction as an unopened bottle of carbonated drink. But as a born-and-raised Minnesotan I would have expected her to know better. A photo posted to the Minnesota thread of Reddit shows the aftermath of someone else's sparkling water after it exploded inside their car in the dead of Minnesota winter.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO