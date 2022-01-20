Subzero Temperatures Force Warming House Closure
ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is closing the Lake George warming shelter Thursday due to the extreme cold...1037theloon.com
ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is closing the Lake George warming shelter Thursday due to the extreme cold...1037theloon.com
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0