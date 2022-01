A groundbreaking new study published this week identified what could be an unexpected tool in the world's fight against COVID-19: cannabis. Yes, you read that right. According to a peer-reviewed paper published this week in the Journal of Natural Products, titled "Cannabinoids Block Cellular Entry of SARS-CoV-2 and the Emerging Variants," at least three compounds naturally occurring in the cannabis plant were shown in lab tests to be effective at stopping coronavirus molecules from entering human cells. The mechanism effectively mimics the activity of antibodies, with the cannabis compounds attaching themselves to the virus' spike protein, one of the authors told Salon. The study concludes:

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 10 DAYS AGO