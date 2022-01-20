Arizona at Stanford odds, picks and prediction

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) visit the Stanford Cardinal (10-5, 3-2) for a Thursday 11 p.m. ET battle at Maples Pavilion in Tucson, Arizona. Below, we look at the Arizona vs. Stanford odds and lines and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Arizona lost a non-conference game at Tennessee Dec. 22. The Wildcats have since had three lost dates and three easy wins. On Saturday, F Azuolas Tubelis scored 32 points in an 82-64 rout of Utah. Tubelis has scored 15.9 points per game for a Wildcat five leading the Pac-12 in scoring (88.5 PPG).

Stanford lost 67-64 at Washington Saturday, snapping a four-game win streak. SU was a minus-13 in turnovers (the Cardinal committed 21 miscues in the game). Stanford ranks last in the league and in the bottom-50 in NCAA-I in turnover rate.

Arizona at Stanford odds, spread and lines

Money line: Arizona -750 (bet $750 to win $100) | Stanford +500 (bet $100 to win $500)

Arizona -750 (bet $750 to win $100) | Stanford +500 (bet $100 to win $500) Against the spread (ATS): Arizona -11.5 (-107) | Stanford +11.5 (-115)

Arizona -11.5 (-107) | Stanford +11.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 150.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Arizona at Stanford odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Arizona 79, Stanford 68

Too high a price and not enough return. LOOK ELSEWHERE.

Arizona is 1-4 ATS in its last five games. Stanford is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

Arizona is playing its first road games since Dec. 22 and just its second since Dec. 11. Stanford is coming off a bad game but has been trending the right way over recent weeks.

The Wildcats should be able to leverage Stanford turnovers into a two or three-possession cushion most of the way. But the home venue and strong Cardinal rebounding give the home five enough of a pushback to make them a value.

TAKE STANFORD +11.5 (-115).

The total has gone Under in four of Arizona’s last five games. And the Under has hit in 5-of-the-last-7 games in this series.

Look for two young teams to engage in a contest decided more inside the arc and with enough Stanford presence in the paint to slow the Wildcat tempo.

TAKE THE UNDER 150.5 (-107).

