After Rachel Brosnahan purchased her first home in New York, she turned to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for design inspiration. The actress, who plays Miriam "Midge" Maisel, revealed she wanted to curate long-term items in her house rather than temporary decorations she had used when she was moving between Los Angeles and New York. When asked if she'd learnt any design tips from Midge, she told Architectural Digest: "I love a good wallpaper. I've fallen in love with beautiful wallpaper working on this show and with the set design team led by Bill Groom. They know how to use color and pattern in a way that feels both vintage and also like something I would put all over my apartment today."

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO