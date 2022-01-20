ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Here are 3 things to know about unemployment claims

By Greg Iacurci, @GregIacurci
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaims for unemployment benefits increased by 55,000 last week, to 286,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. A surge in Covid caseloads, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant, was a likely factor, according to economists. However, seasonal factors probably played a role, too. The number of people filing for...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Unemployment claims jump to highest level in three months

The number of Americans filing jobless claims jumped last week to its highest level in three months, a sign the ongoing wave in COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant is hitting the job market. Some 286,000 people applied for first-time unemployment benefits in the week ended January 15 —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Jobless Claims#The Labor Department#Omicron
MyArkLaMiss

US jobless claims rise to 286,000, highest since October

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant continued to disrupt the job market. Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The jump in claims […]
ECONOMY
96.5 KVKI

Missing Work Due To COVID? No Unemployment Pay For You

Many people have been missing work over the last month due to COVID-19. Even though the CDC has revised their guidance for returning to work, cutting it down to 5 days (or even allowing some to work while positive), people are still having to miss time. Unlike the early days of the pandemic, those people won't be getting unemployment assistance for missing that pay.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
theeastcountygazette.com

Eligible Americans Will Start Getting Social Security Benefits Worth $1,657 From Next Month

As part of the Cola rise in 2022, every eligible American will receive a Social Security check worth $1,657 on January 19, according to the Social Security Administration. As part of the Cola rise in Social Security benefits in 2022, people who were born between the 11th and the 20th of the month will begin receiving their payments on the third Wednesday of each month on January 19.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Special stimulus check payments up to $1,261 are available – do you qualify?

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more Millions of Americans are about to get what amounts to a pay hike. That’s thanks to a cost of living adjustment (also known as a COLA) that’s giving a boost to these disabled Americans’ Supplemental Security Income and other Social Security benefits. That COLA stems from a key measure of consumer inflation from the US Dept. of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics — the Consumer Price Index. That index tracks the price of certain goods and services bought by households. And it soared 7 percent in 2021,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy