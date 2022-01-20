ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Suspect dead after shots fired following Bronx burglary: NYPD

By Kristine Garcia, Sarah Vasile, Shirley Chan
 2 days ago

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 27-year-old man was killed after gunfire erupted in the Bronx while police officers responded to a burglary Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call of a burglary around 1:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Bronx Boulevard and East 224th Street in the Wakefield section of the borough, police said.

NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said officers confronted the armed suspect there and asked him repeatedly to drop his weapon, which he did not do. One officer then shot a Taser at the suspect, who fled to a bedroom inside the apartment and fired two shots.

The suspect then broke a window in the first-floor apartment, and escaped by jumping out of the residence. Officers followed the man through Shoelace Park, Corey said. The man continued to refuse to drop his weapon, and when he turned to face officers, three officers fired their guns at him, striking him in the chest and arm.

The firearm recovered from the scene after a Bronx robbery. (PIX11)

Corey said the man fled into the Bronx River after being shot. Officers and EMS issued aid at the scene, and the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police said the suspect had three prior arrests, including two felonies that were still pending in court. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

Police have advised residents to avoid the area. People should also expect traffic and a large police presence.

The incident comes following several police-involved shootings across the city. Earlier Thursday, an NYPD officer and a suspected shooter were both wounded when gunfire erupted in Staten Islan d. Two days earlier, an officer and 16-year-old suspect were both shot by the same bullet in the Bronx.

BRONX, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
