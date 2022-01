As Joe Schoen begins his tenure as general manager of the New York Giants, let’s discuss some ‘things I think’ about the Giants, the playoffs, and more. Jerry Reese did not enjoy speaking to the media when he was GM of the Giants. He was generally made available only when he had to be — the beginning and end of each season, maybe at midseason, and around the draft. His answers were so predictable that I used to write posts predicting, with pretty good accuracy, what Reese would say when he did speak.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO