Dermatologist Dr. Love Creates the Perfect Morning Skincare Routine for Every Budget

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I've never been one for extensive skincare routines, and with a new baby at home, some days I'm lucky if I can even find time to brush my teeth. I do love to practice some indulgent self-care, but mine usually looks more like eating dim sum on the couch while watching true crime, rather than slathering myself in expensive and glamorous lotions. Effortless beauty regimes are more my style, so I love it when I find nourishing products that are easy to apply and don't contain any harmful ingredients. That's why when one of my favorite olive oil brands, Kosterina, started formulating olive oil for skin and offered me the opportunity to test their new line of skincare products, I jumped at the chance.

SKIN CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO